Prognos Health Joins Veeva Technology Partner Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prognos Health, an AI-driven platform company focused on predicting the trajectory of disease to drive informed decisions earlier in the patient journey, today announced it has joined the Veeva Technology Partner Program to deliver integrated solutions for the global life sciences industry.

"Our goal with joining the partner program is to provide an integration between Veeva CRM and our highly targeted alerts, based on de-identified patient lab test results, that will drive a more proactive and informed physician outreach strategy, as well as help brand managers find better candidates for their brand. Combining the strength of Prognos' clinical insights with the premier life sciences CRM solution will optimize the relevance and timing of field sales calls and messaging. We're thrilled to be partnering with Veeva," said Sundeep Bhan, CEO of Prognos.

Prognos is deeply committed to improving the lives of patients through technology and tools to intervene sooner in the patient journey. By leveraging Prognos' unique healthcare technology platform of standardized lab records, AI and machine learning, along with our clinical domain expertise, we're able to help life sciences companies pinpoint the types of patients and their physicians where a brand is best prescribed in near real time through the integration with Veeva's leading CRM.

About Prognos Health

Prognos Health is an AI platform company focused on predicting the trajectory of disease to drive decisions earlier in healthcare in collaboration with payers, life sciences and providers. The Prognos Registry is the largest source of clinical diagnostics information in 50 disease areas, with nearly billions of medical records for hundreds of millions of patients. Prognos has over 1,000 extensive proprietary and learning clinical algorithms to enable earlier patient identification for enhanced treatment decision-making, risk management and quality improvement. The company investors include Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Cigna, GIS Strategic Ventures, Hikma Ventures, Hermed Capital, and Maywic Select Investments. Learn more about Prognos at www.prognoshealth.com

