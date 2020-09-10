Prognos Health Names New VP of Product Strategy and VP of Sales for Payer Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prognos Health, an AI-driven healthcare analytics platform company focused on driving more informed decisions earlier in the patient journey, today announced the appointments of Curt Vinyard as VP of Payer Product Strategy and Cynthia McIntyre as VP, Payer Sales. Both Vinyard and McIntyre will report into Theresa Greco, chief commercial officer, Prognos Health.

"We're delighted that Curt and Cyndi have joined the company," commented Greco. "They are both proven leaders in their space and I have no doubt they will drive our payer software product strategy and deepen our market penetration in the payer/provider segment."

Vinyard joins Prognos with a wealth of experience from Change Healthcare as Vice President Product Management & Strategy, Decision Analytics, where he led AI-enabled risk adjustment and quality measurement analytics, claims submission platforms and payer/provider connectivity platforms to Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Commercial Affordable Care Act payers. Vinyard also held leadership positions at Inovalon, Philips Healthcare and served a decade in the United States Army. He is a combat veteran who served in Special Forces (Green Beret), Ranger and Airborne Infantry assignments. This experience will be a force multiplier to Prognos' product strategy driving the roadmap and development of new SaaS and Analytics as a Service (AaaS) products for growth in the Payer Market.

"I'm excited to be leading the innovative payer product team at Prognos Health," said Vinyard. "There is an incredible drive and level of collaboration to address the market demand for value-driven payer analytics platforms. We have a team of world class data scientists, and unmatched engineering and product management professionals who have developed industry leading AI powered analytics platforms that have the power to transform the payer analytics market."

McIntyre comes to Prognos most recently from IBM Watson Health, Truven, Thomson Reuters with a proven track record in sales of SaaS, AI, data analytics and software products and solutions. There, she drove over $320 million in data analytics revenues on a sales quota of $300 million in the Payer, Health Plan and Provider/Hospital/Health System markets. In addition, McIntyre broadened existing B2B customer relationships to gain strategic positioning to retain and attain additional business.

"I'm very happy to contribute to Prognos' unprecedented growth, now in the Payer/Provider market," commented McIntyre. "The market is ripe for SaaS solutions that leverage the trusted quality of Prognos' clinical data, medical and prescription claims."

About Prognos Health

Prognos Health is an AI platform company focused on predicting the trajectory of disease to drive decisions earlier in healthcare in collaboration with payers, life sciences and providers. The Prognos Registry is the largest source of clinical diagnostics information in 50 disease areas, with nearly billions of medical records for hundreds of millions of patients. Prognos has over 1,000 extensive proprietary and learning clinical algorithms to enable earlier patient identification for enhanced treatment decision-making, risk management and quality improvement. The company's investors include Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Cigna, GIS Strategic Ventures, Hikma Ventures, Hermed Capital, and Maywic Select Investments. Learn more about Prognos at www.prognoshealth.com .

