Program Announcement for Annual ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention August 2024

Detailed Program Agendas Released for Pre-conference Course and Scientific Sessions

KINGWOOD, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPC announces details of a full program of events to be held at their annual Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, scheduled for August 1-4, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Salt Lake City, UT.

A new pre-conference MasterClass focused on lifestyle medicine is being offered Thu., August 1 – Hot Topics in Preventive Cardiology and Lifestyle Medicine: Implications for Patient Counseling and Management. This program is being Co-Chaired by Barry Franklin, PhD, FASPC and Heather Johnson, MD, MS, FASPC. They shared, "Americans have a shorter life expectancy compared with residents of almost all other high-income countries. We also have the most expensive healthcare system in the world. It's simply not sustainable! Accordingly, readily accessible preventive health interventions should be a top priority. This unique and timely Masterclass will address these issues – and more."

Features of the 2024 Scientific Sessions program include diverse content with many international experts joining the program, honorees in the field of prevention, and a record number of abstracts in the poster hall!

The three ASPC honorees are:

Honorary Fellow Award: Dr. Chris Cannon , Professor of Medicine at Harvard University . His award lecture will focus on "Lipid Lowering 2024 and Beyond".

, Professor of Medicine at . His award lecture will focus on "Lipid Lowering 2024 and Beyond". Nanette Wenger Award: Dr. Noel Bairey Merz , Director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute. She will present a lecture titled, "Where are We Now? – From WISE to Chest Pain Guidelines and Improving CVD Care for Women."

, Director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute. She will present a lecture titled, "Where are We Now? – From WISE to Chest Pain Guidelines and Improving CVD Care for Women." Joseph Stokes III , MD Pioneer in Prevention Award: Dr. Sergio Fazio , VP/Chair, Scientific Council, Global Clinical Development at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and the first Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Dr. Fazio's award lecture topic is to be announced.

ASPC is looking forward to honoring these awardees during the opening session of the Congress on Friday, August 2 from 8:00 – 9:30 AM.

Throughout the weekend, the Scientific Sessions will collaborate with societies from around the globe, including:

Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT)

Korean Society of Lipid and Atherosclerosis (KSoLA)

Korean Society of Cardiovascular Disease Prevention (KSCP)

European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS)

Three rousing debates will be featured during Session 7 on Saturday, August 3, from 9:00-11:00am:

Reducing Residual CVD risk: Adding Colchicine vs. Aggressive Lipid Lowering Mike Wilkinson , MD vs . Daniel Soffer , MD

CAC/CCTA is the Imaging Modality of Choice in Refining ASCVD Risk in Primary Prevention Seamus Whelton , MD, MPH vs . Matthew Budoff , MD, FASPC

Lp(a) in Primary Prevention is Actionable Today Vera Bittner, MD vs . Roger Blumenthal , MD, FASPC



Detailed program agendas for both the Congress on CVD Prevention and the Lifestyle MasterClass are available at www.aspconline.org.

The ASPC's mission is to promote the prevention of cardiovascular disease, advocate for the preservation of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through the education of healthcare clinicians and their patients.

