Program Announcement for Annual ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention July 2023

News provided by

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

25 May, 2023, 14:42 ET

Detailed Program Agendas Released for Pre-conference Courses and Scientifics Sessions for the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology announces details of a full program of events to be held at their annual Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, scheduled in 2023 for July 19-23 hosted at the Live! By Loews hotel in Arlington, TX.

Continue Reading

The scientific sessions will be held Fri., July 21 through Sun., July 23. Two pre-conference courses are offered July 19 and July 20, including the in-depth Preventive Cardiology Experts Course which is returning live to the stage after only being available on demand in 2022, and the Imaging MasterClass – back for a second year by popular demand!

Features of the 2023 expanded program include diverse content with many international experts joining the program for the first time, plus four honorees in the field of prevention, as well as a record number of abstracts in the poster hall.

The four ASPC awardees:

  • The Honorary Fellow Award will be presented to Dr. Emelia Benjamin from the Boston University School of Medicine. Her Honorary Fellow Award lecture is entitled "The Imperative to Focus on the Prevention of Atrial Fibrillation".
  • The Pioneer in Prevention Award will be presented to Dr. Larry Sperling from Emory university and the CDC's Million Hearts program. His Award lecture is entitled "My Journey in Heart Disease Prevention: Gratitude from the Heart".
  • The Nanette Wenger Award will be presented to Dr. Janet Wright, Director of the CDC's Division of Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.
  • The Joseph Stokes III, MD Award will be presented to Dr. William Roberts from Baylor University and former Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Cardiology for 40 years.

ASPC is looking forward to honoring these Awardees during the opening session of the Congress on Friday, July 21 from 10:00 – 11:35 AM.

The last session of the opening day (Fri. July 21 from 4:35 – 5:40 PM) in Arlington, TX features a panel of global leaders discussing and defining what preventive cardiology is and what it should be. Prof. Ana Abreu (Lisbon) will be representing the European Society of Cardiology's (ESC) preventive cardiology community, known as the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC), offering the European perspective. Dr. John Mancini (British Columbia) will be representing the Canadian perspective and the Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS). ASPC's Treasurer, Dr. David Maron (Stanford), will be representing the United States' perspective for the ASPC.

Detailed program agendas are available at www.aspconline.org/2023Congress.  

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

The ASPC is a national organization representing a multidisciplinary group of clinicians and researchers who share an interest in and dedication to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Also from this source

National Lipid Association and American Society for Preventive Cardiology Release Joint Clinical Perspective on The Importance of Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Measurement and Control as Performance Measures

Annual Scientific Sessions for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex July 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.