Program of Building of High-Quality and Efficient Health Service System and Empirical Study in the Context of Aging Kicked off in Beijing

The 3-year program aims to develop a high-quality and efficient health service system through study of the key topics of China's health service system in the context of the country's aging population, together with a city pilot practicing the major disease intervention and long-term care system specifically. The outcomes of the project will provide a basis for the formulation of policies such as the "14th Five-Year-Plan on Health/Health Aging" and supporting China to address the country's aging population in a more cost-effective way while improving the overall health of its citizens.

China's population is aging on an increasingly large scale. The rate at which the population is aging is accelerating, while the average age of the population is also increasing. Data shows that, in 2018, China had 249 million people over the age of 60, accounting for 17.9% of the total population[1]. However, 75.8% of those aged 60 and over have developed at least one chronic disease, with 37.2% afflicted with dyslipidemia and 19.4% suffering from diabetes[2]. Chronic diseases are the primary cause of disability among senior citizens, seriously affecting their health and well-being, while also causing a heavy financial burden both to their families and society.

As such, the program will focus its study specifically on the issues of integrated health service system, full-cycle intervention and assessment, long-term care and health expenditure and funding policies. In addition, Xiamen has been selected as the pilot city for this program where a baseline survey will be conducted to gather evidence with respect to policy support, service capabilities, information data, and incentives, where targeted interventions will be implemented, and the results of these initiatives monitored and evaluated. Ultimately this will support policy shaping for China to achieve healthy aging while providing practical experience to building a high-quality and efficient health service system.

At the launch ceremony, Wannian Liang, Director General, the Department of Healthcare Reform, National Health Commission, said: "The Program of Building of High-Quality and Efficient Health Service System and Empirical Study in the Context of Aging will provide an approachable roadmap and empirical study to push forward the healthy aging plan. The pilot city, Xiamen is expected to make breakthroughs in innovating development concepts and reforming the existing service system, supported by the concerted efforts of experts and the key learnings from the program, thus establishing an integrated, high-quality aging service system."

Ning Zhuang, Deputy Director General, the Department of Healthcare Reform, National Health Commission said: "The theme of 'Healthy China 2030' is marked by open, shared growth and health, reflecting that our supply-side reform is oriented by people's health needs. Living a healthy life is people's basic need and is a key link to their aspiration for a better life. The establishment of a high-quality and efficient health service system is paramount to meeting a country's health needs. In the context of aging, the establishment of an integrated health service system which caters to the needs of senior citizens not only meets the current needs of Chinese society, but also follows international trends."

"The timing of the project is perfect," Wei Fu, Director General, China National Health Development Research Center pointed out. "The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council have recently jointly released a medium and long-term plan for responding proactively to population aging, which clearly defines a number of strategic goals. One of its important tasks is to build a high-quality service and product offering system for the elderly. Today, is the ideal moment for us to begin the development and research of a high-quality and efficient medical and health service system, which adequately caters for aging requirements. We hope that through this project, we can effectively integrate resources, identify the problems, analyse and strategize the solutions and promote the establishment of a scientific health service system for aging in order to fully improve the quality of life and health level of China's aging population."

"By 2050, one in every four people in the Asia Pacific region will be aged over 60 years. China alone will account for 485 million older people[3]. This sweeping population aging trend poses a huge public health challenge to Chinese society, and ensuring healthy aging is essential for making the entire nation healthy," Penny Wan, Vice President and Regional General Manager, Amgen JAPAC, said. "As a global biotechnology leader, Amgen is more than happy to support the Chinese government's effort to promote healthy aging and deliver on our commitment to Chinese patients. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to accelerate the shift of healthcare from a 'break and fix' model to a 'Predict and Prevent' model, to create a healthcare ecosystem that is centered on the latter, and to help fulfill the 'Healthy China 2030' vision."

At this meeting, Yuhui Zhang, Deputy Director General, China National Health Development Research Center, introduced the project's background, the main implementation plans and expected impact of a high-quality and efficient health service system in the context of aging; Yanfeng Ge, Director General, Research Department of Social Development, Social Development Research Center of the State Council, introduced the characteristics of aging in China, the demands of the aging population, and the approaches in the current medical and healthcare service system. Miaoling Su, Deputy Director General, Municipal Health Commission, Xiamen, introduced the pilot programs made to the Xiamen medical and health service system, and comprehensively summarized the main practices and achievements of Xiamen medical and health system reform. During the meeting, experts and officials spoke highly of the project and shared valuable opinions and suggestions to implement the project.

