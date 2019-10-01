Program Taps Farmers to Direct $2,500 Donations to Local Nonprofits, Making a Positive Impact All Across Rural America for 10 Years

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year the America's Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is partnering with farmers across the country to find and fund nonprofits that make a positive impact in their rural communities. Eligible farmers have until November 1 to enroll in Grow Communities for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.

The donations will provide support to a variety of rural nonprofit organizations that have made a positive impact on the health and vibrancy of their local communities, such as food banks, emergency response organizations, community enrichment and youth agriculture programs, among many others. Since its inception in 2010, the Grow Communities program has awarded more than $33 million in donations to thousands of nonprofits.

In 2019, farmer Pam Martin directed a $2,500 donation to Passavant Area Hospital Foundation, a Jacksonville, Illinois-based organization that provides healthcare services to area residents. The foundation used the funds to pay for paramedic training fees for their volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) network.

"We are a farm-based community, and farmers make up a large percentage of our volunteer EMS teams," said Martin. "I know how important it is to our local communities to have access to immediate medical assistance when you live in the country. Our rural hospital systems do great things for the community, but it all starts with the first responders who provide that initial care."

Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop.

"Famers truly understand the needs of their communities, which is why we partner with them to help identify the local eligible nonprofits that make a difference," said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. "Since Grow Communities began, we have heard countless stories about how the $2,500 donations have made a positive impact on the nonprofits and the lives of the people they serve, and we are excited to team with farmers once again this year."

To enroll or learn about eligibility and rules, farmers can visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or call 1-877-267-3332 toll-free. Winners will be announced January 2020.

About America's Farmers

The America's Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America's Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com .

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

