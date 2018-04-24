Program to Assist Virginia Students with Disabilities Expands

"The partnership with College Steps on the Alexandria Campus will provide additional on-site assistance for our students who require more guidance and learning support," said NOVA-Alexandria Provost Annette Haggray. "We are thrilled to expand upon this partnership NOVA currently has with College Steps to better serve our students."

This is the third partnership between NOVA and College Steps, which have programs in place at the Loudoun and Annandale Campuses.

With operations stretching from Vermont to Virginia, College Steps is a nonprofit organization supporting young adults living with social, communication, or learning challenges via an individualized and peer-based model. It serves both high school transition students interested in a college-primer experience prior to graduation, as well as students already enrolled in college. The organization's goal is to prepare students for meaningful careers and autonomy after graduation, placing strong emphasis on self-advocacy, social competencies, employment, and independent living skills. Students work with trained peer mentors who are supported by a full-time, on-site Program Coordinator.

"Our efforts complement the existing work of NOVA and attract additional talented students interested in our model of support," noted Lauren Merritt, College Step's Co-Founder.

Prospective students, guardians, and school district personnel interested in this initiative are invited to information sessions on the NOVA Alexandria Campus May 3 & June 7. Attendees will learn about services offered, including the individualized support model, admissions process, and costs.

WHAT: College Steps/NOVA Alexandria Information Session

WHEN: 6:30-7:30 PM, Thursday, May 3

WHERE: Donald L. Bisdorf Building -- Room 275

PARKING: Lot A4 or A2 on the Campus Map

WHEN: 6:30-7:30 PM, Thursday, June 7

WHERE: Donald L. Bisdorf Building -- Room 196

PARKING: Lot A4 or A2 on the Campus Map

REGISTER: Information Session at NOVA Alexandria Campus

Now accepting applications for fall 2018. Applications submitted before May 15 will be given priority. Additional information: www.CollegeSteps.org.

Contact: Beth McGinn, 202-487-4235, beth@collegesteps.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/program-to-assist-virginia-students-with-disabilities-expands-300635516.html

SOURCE College Steps

Related Links

http://www.collegesteps.org

