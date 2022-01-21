Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market to Record 2.56% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Increasing Demand for Compact Automation Solutions to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (unitary, modular, and rackmount) and End-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building automation)

Product (unitary, modular, and rackmount) and End-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building automation) Geography: APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Programmable Logic Controller Market is expected to grow by USD 2.39 billion between 2020 and 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 3%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 33% among the other regions.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The value chain of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Industry innovations

Regional Market Outlook

The Programmable Logic Controller Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for programmable logic controllers (PLC) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and North American regions. The strong industrialization; rising demand for medium-voltage and low-voltage motors; and increasing investments in the power, water, and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries will facilitate the programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Programmable Logic Controller Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Abb Ltd - The company offers AC500, AC500-eCo, AC500-S, and AC500-XC scalable PLCs.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Programmable Logic Controller Market Driver:

Increasing demand for compact automation solutions:

The key factor driving growth in the programmable logic controller (PLC) market is the increasing demand for compact automation solutions. With the advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which is also called Industry 4.0 in the context of automation, challenges related to designing at a control level have increased significantly. Most large industrial manufacturing companies that have access to vast capital have automated their manufacturing processes completely. However, moving to automated processes is challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to budget constraints.

Programmable Logic Controller Market Trend:

Increasing focus on expanding the capability of micro PLCs:

The increasing focus on expanding the capability of micro PLCs is another factor supporting the programmable logic controller (PLC) market share growth. Micro PLCs are rapidly becoming an indispensable solution for controlling standalone machinery in the process and discrete industries. Benefits such as programming flexibility, ease of use, communication capability within a compact structure, and low price compared with traditional PLCs are increasing the adoption of micro PLCs.With increasing technological advances, vendors have developed micro PLCs with high-speed communication capabilities to control large machines while featuring large program memory and with capabilities to support multiple communication. Moreover, some vendors are providing additional features to already launched products to increase their effectiveness.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

