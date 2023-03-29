Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC to grow by USD 880.06 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the rising demand for compact automation solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The programmable logic controller (PLC) market size in APAC is estimated to increase by USD 880.06 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. The rising demand for compact automation solutions is a key factor driving the programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth in APAC. Also, the growing focus on expanding the capabilities of micro PLCs is a key trend in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC 2022-2026

Programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer programmable logic controller (PLC) in the market are ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, and Infineon Technologies AG and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on regional inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

Regional competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as AC500, AC500 eCo, AC500 S, and AC500 XC scalable PLC ranges.

The company offers programmable logic controllers such as AC500, AC500 eCo, AC500 S, and AC500 XC scalable PLC ranges. Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as Fieldbus Box with PLC functionality.

The company offers programmable logic controllers such as Fieldbus Box with PLC functionality. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as MasterLogic Programmable Logic Controller.

APAC Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building automation) and geography (APAC).

The market share growth in the process industry segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The process industry in the PLC market in the APAC region is expected to witness significant growth when compared with the other segments, which include discrete industry and building automation, during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of key countries to the growth of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC.

The demand for PLCs will increase in APAC due to the reshoring of manufacturing activities in China , with the industries in the country focusing on improving product quality, safety, and productivity. Hence, they adopt PLC. Additionally, most manufacturers are focusing on using IoT-enabled controllers to improve energy efficiency, reduce the consumption of power, and streamline their automation processes. Industrialization and economic growth in China resulted in the adoption of the benchmarked quality of manufacturing in APAC.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market In APAC– Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The rising demand for compact automation solutions is one of the major factors driving the programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth in APAC. With the advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), challenges related to designing at the control level have grown significantly. IIoT provides various benefits, such as real-time communication and reliability, and increases the efficiency of industrial automation control systems. In manufacturing facilities and factories, the use of IIoT enables smart maintenance, distributed intelligence systems, and predictive analytics. However, the growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices is also leading to design challenges for manufacturers and system integrators. These challenges are prominently related to price escalation to enable a seamless transition from traditional automation to Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry. Hence, the increasing demand for compact automation solutions is expected to drive the growth of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC, during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The growing focus on expanding the capabilities of micro PLCs fuels the growth of the programmable logic controller market in APAC. Micro PLCs rapidly becoming an indispensable solution for controlling standalone machinery in process and discrete industries. The programming flexibility, ease of use, communication capabilities within a compact structure, and low price, when compared with traditional PLCs, are some of the benefits which are increasing the adoption of micro PLCs in APAC. Recent advances in product design and features increased their capabilities and applications in industrial end-user segments. The initial versions of micro PLCs were specifically designed as a cost-efficient solution to control small machinery with basic serial communication but with increasing technological advances, vendors developed micro PLCs with high-speed communication capabilities to control larger machines. They incorporate functionalities such as larger programmable memory and capabilities to support multiple communication.

Major challenges -

The growing market for industrial PCs and DCS as substitutes is the major challenge to the programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth in APAC. Due to the growing demand for automation, there has been a shift from rackmount PLCs to more generic PC-based platforms. A PC-based control system allows the integration of PLC control, motion control, and SCADA on a single high-performance controller platform, which led to a greater demand for industrial PC-based control systems. The advances in the development of open embedded operating systems gave rise to new-generation industrial PCs, which combine the functionality of a PLC and an operator panel into one unit. Similarly, DCS is another control system offering distinct advantages over distributed systems that are not available in either PLCs or industrial PCs. DCS vendors focus on improving the application areas of DCS. They are launching new DCS for the life sciences, oil and gas, petrochemical, and discrete manufacturing sectors that must depend on complex, non-integrated PLCs with limited capabilities.

What are the key data covered in this Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market across APAC

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 880.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.11 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, and Infineon Technologies AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

