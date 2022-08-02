Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size to Grow by USD 2.70 billion, ABB Ltd. and OMRON Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The programmable logic controller (PLC) market report covers the following areas:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand for compact automation solutions is driving the growth of the market. Large industrial manufacturing companies prefer to completely automate their manufacturing processes. The availability of PLCs helps SMEs utilize control-level automation at a low cost. Vendors are focusing on developing flexible machine designs that incorporate inputs from OEMs, manufacturers, and system integrators. Such factors enable a seamless transition from traditional automation to Industry 4.0. This will increase the demand for compact automation solutions.

The growing market for industrial PC and DCS as substitutes will challenge the market during the forecast period. There has been a shift from rackmount PLCs to generic PC-based platforms, with the growing demand for automation. A PC-based control system offers integration of PLC control, motion control, and SCADA on a single high-performance controller platform. This has increased the demand for industrial PC-based control systems. Moreover, new-generation industrial PCs can combine the functionality of a PLC and an operator panel into one unit. Developments in industrial PCs and DCS are expected to negatively impact the demand for PLCs.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as AC500, AC500 eCo, AC500 S, and AC500 XC.

OMRON Corp. - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as Melsec iQ R Series, and Melsec F series.

Panasonic Corp. - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as NX7, NX1, and NJ.

Robert Bosch GmbH - The company offers a programmable logic controller, namely IEC 61131 3.

Schneider Electric SE - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as Micro870, Micro850, and Micro830.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Unitary



Modular



Rackmount

End-user

Process Industry



Discrete Industry



Building Automation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

