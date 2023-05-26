Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size to Grow by USD 3,289.73 million from 2022 to 2027, The demand for PLCs in renewable power generation to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global programmable logic controller (PLC) market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,289.73 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The demand for PLCs in renewable power generation to drive market growth during the forecast period. Several solar panels are arranged in an array to form a solar PV farm. These solar panels must be monitored for current and voltage in order to operate at their best. Also, a data-logging system is required to monitor environmental and operational parameters. Users can store data and retrieve it from this data logger as needed, which keeps them informed about the behavior and performance of the solar panels. As a result of the improvements in power generation technology and regulatory support for renewable energy projects, both solar and wind power have seen rapid growth. Hence, the need for the proper handling of these energy sources will augment the demand for PLCs for efficient data handling, monitoring, and control capabilities, which will drive the growth of the global programmable logic controller market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2023-2027

Programmable logic controller (PLC) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global programmable logic controller (plc) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer programmable logic controller (plc) in the market are ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers AC 500 programmable logic controller which is designed to be used for high speed machinery and networking solution applications.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers easy E4 programmable relays which is used for applications related to building sector.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers RX3i CPE330 automation controller which is designed with single control engine and universal programming to provide application portability across multiple hardware platforms.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (modular, unitary, and rackmount), end-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building automation), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the modular segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. This is because modular PLCs comprise distinct modules that can be coupled together to build a customized controller. Modular PLCs are used in sectors such as the automotive industry to increase material handling capacity by adding I/O modules. End users rapidly adopt modular PLCs for future expansion due to the increasing complexity of plants. Moreover, the enhanced memory module provided by modular PLCs facilitates faster work for end users. Thus, all these factors will significantly drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global programmable logic controller (PLC) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global programmable logic controller (PLC) market.

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as China , Japan , India , and Vietnam , among others, will be the ones driving the market's growth. As a result of their rapid industrialization, growing need for medium- and low-voltage motors, and rising investments in power, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, and other industries. The demand for food safety and inspection systems in the region has also increased as a result of the expansion of operations of international food and beverage companies in APAC. Hence, the abovementioned factors will fuel the regional programmable logic controller market during the forecast period.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising focus on expanding the capability of micro PLCs is an emerging trend in market growth.

To control standalone machinery in the process and discrete industries, micro PLCs are rapidly turning into an essential tool.

There is an increased use of micro-PLCs as a result of their various advantages. The advantages include flexible programming, ease of use, communication capability within a small structure, and affordability compared to traditional PLCs.

Additionally, recent improvements in product features and design have also expanded their capabilities and end-user industrial applications.

Hence, such trends boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The growing market for industrial PC and DCS as substitutes are major challenges that may impede the market growth.

Similar to PLCs and industrial PCs, DCS is another control system providing distinct advantages over distributed systems.

The enhancement of DCS's application areas is a priority for DCS vendors. Especially, for the discrete manufacturing, petrochemical, oil and gas, and life sciences industries, which rely on complex, non-integrated PLCs with limited capabilities, they are launching new PLCs.

Therefore, these factors will be a major challenge for the growth of the global programmable logic controller market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market vendors

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,289.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

