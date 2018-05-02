Programmatic & Digital Advertising Leader Adds Jenna Umbrianna Gino to Executive Suite

Jenna Umbrianna Gino brings a wealth of experience from all facets of the industry to Anagram, having worked at both globally recognized brands and large advertising agencies. Active at the intersection of marketing and technology for a decade, she's one of only a handful of industry executives who have managed the design, launch and operation of two successful programmatic trading desks -- first at Hill Holliday, a unit of IPG, and then at Affiperf, a division of Havas. Both IPG and Havas are among the leading five advertising agencies in the world. "I'm thrilled to be joining Anagram," says Jenna Umbrianna Gino. "I'm excited about the company's strategic direction of meeting the marketing demands of the modern era. I appreciate how its leadership embraces fully transparent client communication strategies, and has created a company culture that facilitates recruitment of top talent."

Joe Zawadzki, CEO and Founder of programmatic industry leader MediaMath, remarked, "I, and all of us at MediaMath, have been fortunate to work with Jenna for the past decade. We are excited for Jenna, for Anagram, and for the industry. Her ability to not only envision a better world for marketing, but to drive teams, clients, and partners toward that vision and ideal state is a rare and deeply needed gift."

Before joining Anagram, Jenna Umbrianna Gino served as Partner and Research Director at Invisible Science, a research and advisory firm focused exclusively on programmatic marketing. Previously, she was Senior Vice President and General Manager at Havas -- one of the world's largest advertising agencies -- where she managed programmatic strategy and trading activities across the North American client roster. Jenna Umbrianna Gino has also held a variety of marketing and advertising roles at Hill Holliday, a top 20 agency in the U.S and part of the IPG network.

"We're very fortunate to be adding Jenna to the executive team," says Adam Cahill, Founder and CEO of Anagram. "Her addition immediately strengthens our client strategy and service capabilities. Jenna is one of the pioneers in the programmatic industry, and we know our clients will enjoy more success with her on board."

Anagram is a digital media agency built for the modern marketing era, with data and technology at our core. As marketing becomes more complex, we find that our client's needs are quite varied, and tend to evolve over time. In some cases, we operate as a full-service digital media agency of record, planning, buying and optimizing campaigns across all digital channels. In others, we provide strategic counsel and systems integration services, assisting our clients as they build their internal capabilities. We've built our company around biddable media from day one: the way we work, the technologies we use, and the talent we hire are all oriented around an approach that is data-driven, fast, fluid, and outcome-obsessed.

Anagram is an ispDigital Group Company. For more information, visit us at www.anagram.io and follow us on Twitter @AnagramLLC.

