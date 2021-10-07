Programmatic ad management company Newor Media acquired by LTV SaaS Fund, LLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Newor Media, a leader in the programmatic ad management space, by LTV SaaS Growth VII, LLC.

Launched in 2018, Newor Media provides a programmatic header bidding platform for high-performing blogs and content websites, helping publishers maximize their revenue. Newor Media sets itself apart from the competition by working directly with publishers to optimize earnings by leveraging the business' extensive advertising network relationships and proprietary technology.

"Newor Media has taken the programmatic advertising space by storm. As an early entrant in the industry, Newor Media has developed significant expertise, built a reputable brand and secured strong relationships, which has ultimately allowed the business to grow at a rapid pace." said Nikita Pashkin, VP of Investment at LTV Fund. "We will now be looking to utilize our operational expertise and resources to build on the strong foundation Ted and his team have built to take Newor Media to the next level."

Ted Mikulski, the founder of Newor Media, added, "I am super proud of what we've built with Newor Media. The business grew rapidly alongside partner Megan Rafferty, far quicker than I could have imagined. We started getting approached by interested buyers about a year before we exited, unsolicited. It was overwhelming and that's when I knew I needed to work with a professional brokerage. When we partnered with FE, they got us in front of leading private equity firms and strategics and ran a smooth M&A process from start to finish. I look forward to Newor Media's continued success under the new ownership of LTV."

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Newor Media.

"We have worked with Ted for many years on smaller transactions and are delighted with the outcome for him and everyone involved," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. "I'm excited to see the LTV Fund continue to grow the great business that Ted and his team have created."

About LTV SaaS Growth VII

LTV SaaS Growth VII is a U.S. investment fund focused on SaaS and software investments in privately held businesses. With nearly 9 figures in assets under management, LTV Fund has become a global leader in mid-cap SaaS acquisitions. More information can be found at https://ltv.fund/

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,100 closed transactions.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London, FE is an international company serving clients worldwide. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

