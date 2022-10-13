Programmatic Advertising Spending Market Size to Grow by USD 314.27 Bn, Open Auction to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Programmatic Advertising Spending Market by Application, Display Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 314.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2022-2026

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the market has been segmented into open auction, automated guaranteed, invitation only, and unreserved fixed rate. The open auction segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. An open auction is a public sale wherein publishers allow buyers to participate. Buyers can assess the available inventory and bid accordingly. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of vendors venturing into the digital segment, which enables publishers to get the best price for their inventory through open auctions.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will lead the programmatic advertising spending market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as high digital penetration.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market: Vendor Analysis

Adobe Inc., Adform AS, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digilant Inc., Infectious Media Holdings Ltd., IPONWEB Ltd., Magnite Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextRoll Inc., Noboru Consultancy Services, Oracle Corp., Roku Inc., Simplifi Holdings Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SmartyAds LLP, Sparcmedia Pty Ltd., StackAdapt Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., MediaMath Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers programmatic ad-buying solutions such as Adobe Advertising and Adobe Marketo Engage.

The company offers programmatic ad-buying solutions such as Adobe Advertising and Adobe Marketo Engage. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers programmatic ad-buying solutions through its subsidiary, Google LLC.

The company offers programmatic ad-buying solutions through its subsidiary, Google LLC. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers advertising platform solutions such as Amazon DSP, Amazon Marketing Cloud, and Sizmek Ad Suite Create.

The company offers advertising platform solutions such as Amazon DSP, Amazon Marketing Cloud, and Sizmek Ad Suite Create. Magnite Inc. - The company offers a programmatic advertising platform through its subsidiary, SpotX Inc.

The company offers a programmatic advertising platform through its subsidiary, SpotX Inc. Simplifi Holdings Inc. - The company offers a programmatic ad spending platform named Roku Ad Manager.

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market: Market Drivers

The high penetration of digital advertising is driving the programmatic advertising spending market growth. The popularity of digital advertising has increased significantly owing to the rise in the adoption of digital platforms. The rise in smartphone shipments has encouraged advertisers to use digital platforms for posting ads. When compared to traditional marketing campaigns, digital marketing campaigns are three times more likely to be viewed. This will provide significant growth opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand their businesses on digital platforms.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Advertising Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The advertising services market share is expected to grow by USD 188.92 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Digital Advertisement Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The digital advertisement spending market share is expected to increase by USD 523.45 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 314.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Adform AS, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digilant Inc., Infectious Media Holdings Ltd., IPONWEB Ltd., Magnite Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextRoll Inc., Noboru Consultancy Services, Oracle Corp., Roku Inc., Simplifi Holdings Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SmartyAds LLP, Sparcmedia Pty Ltd., StackAdapt Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and MediaMath Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Communication Services Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Display Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Open auction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Open auction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Open auction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Open auction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Open auction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automated guaranteed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Automated guaranteed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Automated guaranteed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Automated guaranteed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Automated guaranteed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Invitation only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Invitation only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Invitation only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Invitation only - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Invitation only - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Unreserved fixed rate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Unreserved fixed rate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Unreserved fixed rate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Unreserved fixed rate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Unreserved fixed rate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Display Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Display Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Display Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Display Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Display Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Display Type

6.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Display Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Display Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 115: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Magnite Inc.

Exhibit 130: Magnite Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Magnite Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Magnite Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Roku Inc.

Exhibit 138: Roku Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Roku Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Roku Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Roku Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Simplifi Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 142: Simplifi Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Simplifi Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Simplifi Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 SmartyAds LLP

Exhibit 149: SmartyAds LLP - Overview



Exhibit 150: SmartyAds LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: SmartyAds LLP - Key offerings

11.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 152: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio