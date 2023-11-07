Programmatic Advertising Spending Market size to increase by USD 433.7 billion between 2022 to 2027, Adform AS, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc. and more among key companies - Technavio

07 Nov, 2023, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The programmatic advertising spending market size is expected to grow by USD 433.7 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 32.23% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. High penetration of digital advertising is notably driving the programmatic advertising spending market. However, factors such as low transparency in the market may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Open auction, Automated guaranteed, Invitation only, and Unreserved fixed rate ), Display Type (Mobile and Desktop), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the programmatic advertising spending market including Adform AS, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digilant Inc., IPONWEB Ltd., Magnite Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextRoll Inc., Roku Inc., Simplifi Holdings Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SmartyAds LLP, Sparcmedia Pty Ltd., StackAdapt Inc., The Trade Desk Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Noboru Consultancy Services, Infectious Media Holdings Ltd., and MediaMath Inc.
Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Adform AS: The company offers programmatic advertising solutions such as Adform FLOW, Ad server, and demand side platform. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Application
- The open auction segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. An open auction is a public sale wherein publishers allow buyers to participate. Buyers can assess the available inventory and bid accordingly. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of vendors venturing into the digital segment, which enables publishers to get the best price for their inventory through open auctions.
- Display Type (Mobile and Desktop).
Geography
- North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the programmatic advertising spending market in North America is due to the mature technological market in the region that drives the market. Furthermore, the region offers a potential market for several brands with a better chance of monetizing their advertisements.
Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist programmatic advertising spending market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the programmatic advertising spending market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the programmatic advertising spending market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of programmatic advertising spending market companies
Programmatic Advertising Spending Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.23%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 433.7 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
21.35
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Display Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
