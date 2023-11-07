Programmatic Advertising Spending Market size to increase by USD 433.7 billion between 2022 to 2027, Adform AS, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The programmatic advertising spending market size is expected to grow by USD 433.7 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 32.23% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. High penetration of digital advertising is notably driving the programmatic advertising spending market. However, factors such as low transparency in the market may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Open auction, Automated guaranteed, Invitation only, and Unreserved fixed rate ), Display Type (Mobile and Desktop), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the programmatic advertising spending market including Adform AS, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digilant Inc., IPONWEB Ltd., Magnite Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextRoll Inc., Roku Inc., Simplifi Holdings Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SmartyAds LLP, Sparcmedia Pty Ltd., StackAdapt Inc., The Trade Desk Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Noboru Consultancy Services, Infectious Media Holdings Ltd., and MediaMath Inc.

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Adform AS: The company offers programmatic advertising solutions such as Adform FLOW, Ad server, and demand side platform. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The open auction segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. An open auction is a public sale wherein publishers allow buyers to participate. Buyers can assess the available inventory and bid accordingly. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of vendors venturing into the digital segment, which enables publishers to get the best price for their inventory through open auctions.

Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the programmatic advertising spending market in North America is due to the mature technological market in the region that drives the market. Furthermore, the region offers a potential market for several brands with a better chance of monetizing their advertisements.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist programmatic advertising spending market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the programmatic advertising spending market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the programmatic advertising spending market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of programmatic advertising spending market companies

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 433.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Display Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

