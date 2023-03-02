Programming a Pump Has Never Been So Fast and Easy

Jandy® introduces ground-breaking new SpeedSet™ Pump Controller

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jandy just changed the game when it comes to programming a variable-speed pump. The innovative equipment brand launched its NEW SpeedSet™ Pump Controller and its already making waves in the industry as an easier, quicker, more intuitive pump interface.

Setting a new standard for ease and efficiency, SpeedSet is packed with advanced technologies and full-featured control to make installation and servicing faster for pool professionals—and with less frustration.

Designed for quick, intuitive use, the Jandy SpeedSet™ controller is capable of controlling pump speeds for multiple features with 10 daily schedules, plus eight additional on-demand timed runs. Within minutes, professionals can create these customized programs by utilizing Jandy's exclusive FlyWheel™ Navigation Dial which enables an almost effortless experience—simply turn the dial to scroll through a robust menu; then press to select.

SpeedSet doesn't just make programming the pump a breeze, it makes pool maintenance a cinch as well. The controller offers a dedicated, high-speed "CLEAN" runtime option to circulate chemicals or vacuum the pool and a one-touch STOP button that immediately stops the pump for servicing. This revolutionary controller even provides professionals with a failsafe "TIMED STOP" option that can be set for a custom duration; automatically restarting the pump at the pre-scheduled speed when the timer is complete.

Ideal for pools with automation, SpeedSet is built with an easy-to-access wiring connection point for all Jandy automation systems and local automation bypass control, giving it the unique ability to pass automation commands on to the variable-speed pump while still allowing for local control capabilities during pool servicing.

SpeedSet also comes equipped with the largest factory-installed display screen in the industry, so it can be easily read and provides the optimal viewing angle with tool-free mounting to four different positions on the pump.

"We've listened to our customers and designed the perfect pump controller," said Steve Jones, senior product manager pumps. "Our goal was to make programming a variable-speed pump faster and easier, with little to no learning curve and the SpeedSet controller does just that—without sacrificing performance or control."

The SpeedSet controller is available as a preinstalled option on Jandy VS pumps or sold separately as a wall-mounted option. As part of Fluidra's Trade Series Exclusive Policy prohibiting the sale of all Jandy equipment online, SpeedSet is for sale only by brick-and-mortar dealers and is not available for resale on the Internet. Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Fluidra representative for information or visit jandy.com/speedset.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, CMP®, Taylor Water Technologies, S.R. Smith and Zodiac®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

SOURCE Fluidra