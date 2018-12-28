Programming Executive Andrew Goldman Joins Fathom Events to Service NY-Based Content Providers

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As leading event cinema distributor Fathom Events continues to push event cinema forward, meeting audience demand for exceptional content, the company is enhancing its programming team with the appointment of Andrew Goldman as Vice President of Programming.

Based in New York, Goldman will bring his creative expertise and industry-wide relationships to help Fathom grow its cable, broadcast, Broadway and other verticals to acquire high-value content that has broad audience appeal.

Andrew Goldman

Prior to joining Fathom Events, Goldman was SVP/Head of Programming at OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies, a global provider of technology and media solutions for the motion picture, television and digital content creation industries. Earlier in his career, he was VP of Program Strategy and Planning for HBO/Cinemax and was instrumental in the launches of HBO Now, HBO Go, Max Go and Video on Demand.

"We are thrilled to continue growing our programming team with the addition of Andrew," said Nancy Silverstone, Fathom Events VP of Programming. "His expertise and experience will help Fathom further our goal of distributing the best content in the event cinema industry."

"I am very excited to join the team at Fathom Events as we bring exciting, top-notch entertainment to theaters that appeals to both broad and specialty audiences," said Goldman.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 975 locations and 1,578 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

