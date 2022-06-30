Programming Language Market Size to Grow by USD 4.49 Billion | Evolving Opportunities with Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc. , and edX Inc.| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 30, 2022, 06:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Programming Language Market by Product, End User, and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the programming language market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.49 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.33% during the forecast period. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Rapidly growing numbers of software developers, particularly, in China and India is enabling these countries to emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for the market. The online product segment is likely to garner the highest programming language market share during the projected period mainly due to the variety of courses, lower total costs, flexibility, and a more comfortable learning environment.
To get the exact yearly growth variance and segment-based contribution analysis, Read Sample Report.
|
Programming Language Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 15.33%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 4.49 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc. , edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Speak to Analysts for getting this report tailor-made to meet your business requirements
Technavio categorizes the global programming language training market as part of the global education services market. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Aptech Ltd.: The company offers Smart Pro Java that includes HTML5, CSS, and Javascript, UI and UX for Responsive Design, Web Component Development and others.
- Coursera Inc.: The company offers programming language trainings such as Python 3 Programming, Python 3 Programming, Python 3 Programming, Introduction to Programming with Python and Java and others.
- DataCamp Inc. : The company offers wide range of programming language training courses such as Introduction to Python, Introduction to R, Introduction to tableau, and others.
- edX Inc.: The company offers programming language training such as Python Basics for Data Science and others.
Some more companies covered in this report are:
- Global Knowledge Training LLC
- Learning Tree International Inc.
- NetCom Learning
- NIIT Ltd.
- Udacity Inc.
- Udemy Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings, Request Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Trend: The increasing integration of e-learning is one of the key trends likely to support the global programming language training market's growth. E-learning provides organizations with the convenience of flexible timings for training schedules, which can be accessed anytime and anywhere, with just an Internet connection. With this, employees can incorporate training into their work schedule as opposed to participating in programs that clash with work projects that require both time and travel. In addition, online learning can be updated as and when information or technology changes, unlike printed books and manuals.
- Market Challenge: The rise in costs will emerge as a major threat for global programming language training market during the forecast period. Classroom training involves high costs due to the expenses incurred on hiring venues, resources, and other equipment. Another factor that adds to this cost is the frequency of changing the programs. With new programming languages coming into existence, training companies should adopt these new programming languages in their business models to stay in the market.
Know more about key drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market. Download Sample Report
Related Reports:
Coding Bootcamp Market by End-user and Language - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
MOOCs Market by Type, Subjects, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Classroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Classroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Classroom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Boot camp - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Academic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End user
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Aptech Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Aptech Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Aptech Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Aptech Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Coursera Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Coursera Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Coursera Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 DataCamp Inc.
- Exhibit 58: DataCamp Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: DataCamp Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: DataCamp Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 edX Inc.
- Exhibit 61: edX Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: edX Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: edX Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Global Knowledge Training LLC
- Exhibit 64: Global Knowledge Training LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Global Knowledge Training LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Global Knowledge Training LLC - Key offerings
- 11.8 Learning Tree International Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Learning Tree International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Learning Tree International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Learning Tree International Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 NetCom Learning
- Exhibit 70: NetCom Learning - Overview
- Exhibit 71: NetCom Learning - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: NetCom Learning - Key offerings
- 11.10 NIIT Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: NIIT Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Udacity Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Udacity Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Udacity Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Udemy Inc.
- Exhibit 80: Udemy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Udemy Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article