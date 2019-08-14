Programming Language Pioneer Gilad Bracha Joins Shape Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shape Security, maker of the leading platform for bot and fraud mitigation for the world's largest companies, announced today that Gilad Bracha, Ph.D., has joined the company as a distinguished engineer. He will be tasked with guiding a team dedicated to technology innovation.

Bracha was a key contributor to engineering teams at Tensyr and Google. He was a vice president at SAP Labs, held the position of distinguished engineer at Cadence, and computational theologist and distinguished engineer at Sun Microsystems. He will report to Xinran Wang, Ph.D., Shape's vice president of engineering.

"Gilad is a legendary technology leader whose vision has created many of the foundational technologies used by engineers today," said Derek Smith, CEO and co-founder of Shape. "Gilad's unique experience and engineering acumen will keep us ahead of Internet fraud attacks that are growing more sophisticated, enabling us to continue protecting many of the world's largest brands and their customers."

Bracha is the co-author of the Java language Specification and creator of the Newspeak programming language. He is a recognized authority on object-oriented language research and development and has authored several books, including the Java Language and Virtual Machine Specifications, and The Dart Programming Language. He is also a member of the much acclaimed Animorphic Smalltalk team.

"I chose to join the Shape team because of the technical nature of the role I will play, the caliber of the team it has assembled, and its mission to secure billions of consumers' personal information against fraud," said Bracha. "I'm excited to bring my experience to help solve these ever-evolving challenges, and look forward to joining a team of world-class technologists."

In 2017, he was awarded the senior Dahl-Nygaard Prize , awarded annually to a senior researcher with outstanding career contributions to the field of software engineering by the European Conference on Object Oriented Programming. Bracha received his B.Sc. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Ben Gurion University in Israel and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Utah.

About Shape Security

