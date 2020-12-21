ProGreen, a division of Sprinturf, announces acquisition of Artificial Artisans

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGreen, a division of Sprinturf, LLC, announced the acquisition of Artificial Artisans, a major installer of residential and commercial synthetic grass based in Orlando, FL. Sprinturf, in business since 1998, is a national installer of artificial turf for sports stadiums. ProGreen, in business for over 30 years, focuses on non-sports applications such as residential lawns, putting greens, dog parks, playgrounds, and commercial spaces.

"We're excited to bring the team at Artificial Artisans into the ProGreen family," said Jeremy Jenkins, Director of Operations of ProGreen International. "We believe that the team's outstanding approach to customer service and installation quality united with ProGreen's world class artificial turf products make for a market-leading combination. Artificial Artisans will be rebranding to ProGreen Central Florida over the coming weeks, and the business will serve as a strategic hub for ProGreen's brand expansion in Florida."

Ken Poole, President of Artificial Artisans, said, "My wife, Kristen, and I along with the rest of the Artisan team are very excited about this acquisition. To be able to pair our Artisan culture of providing artificial products that are artistically natural with ProGreen's manufacturing and technology is a great opportunity for all parties involved. I started this journey over 22 years ago installing artificial turf (putting greens, landscapes, playgrounds, etc) all over the world and at this point I am looking forward to 'leveling up' how we transform spaces here in Central Florida and beyond."

About Sprinturf/ProGreen: Sprinturf, a leading installer of artificial turf for sports stadiums since 1998, is the only North American turf company that produces all of its fibers and turf in house and in America. ProGreen, a division of Sprinturf, is a leading provider and installer of artificial turf for non-sports applications. Learn more at www.sprinturf.com; www.progreen.com.

About Artificial Artisans: Artificial Artisans was initially established in February of 2006 as Synthetic Turf Solutions. In 2016 Synthetic Turf Solutions rebranded itself as Artificial Artisans. Since the inception of this family owned business, Artificial Artisans has been providing residential and commercial customers with American made, high quality, artificial turf products. Artificial Artisans prides themselves on the exceptional craftsmanship of their employees and Artisan partners.

SOURCE ProGreen International

Related Links

progreen.com

