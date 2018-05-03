ProGreen Acquiring Additional 2,500 Acres In Baja California

Click to Tweet: https://ctt.ec/Apb3Y

"It's a beautiful piece of land with enormous possibilities for our projects, and within walking distance of the Arenoso farm." said Jan Telander, CEO of ProGreen. "The first use of the land will be for expansion of the farming operations, for which we expect more than 1,000 acres to be farmable, providing for substantial growth in the coming years."

The existing Arenoso farm is situated on the 300 acre tract that was purchased in 2016. Planting of chili peppers for the 2018 crop is now advancing well, for supply of harvested peppers to Huy Fong Foods beginning in late summer.

Other recent developments at the farm include a solar installation for powering office equipment and use by the workers' living quarters, fixed phone and permanent internet access with wifi, as well as a fuel station currently being installed on location by Dagal, distributor for Pemex, for convenient access at the farm for all diesel-powered equipment.

ProGreen US, Inc. (ISIN: US74327M1027), headquartered in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agriculture and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V., as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV. The farming operation is supplying chili peppers to Huy Fong Foods for 2018, and a totally green, 5,000 acre oceanfront resort-style vacation and retirement community is being planned, called Cielo Mar. For additional information about ProGreen and its projects, visit our website at www.progreenus.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ProGreenUS.

