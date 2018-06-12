ProGreen Moves Up Timetable for Cielo Mar Construction

"With the plans for the first execution phase nearing completion, we now anticipate being able to break ground during the 4th quarter of the 2018 calendar year," said Jan Telander, CEO of ProGreen. "A preview sample of Phase I plan documents has been published on the Cielo Mar website today, and we will of course be adding a completed full view of the plan very soon."

The first phase includes over 500 SFR home sites and more than 150 condominiums; a beach/golf hotel, 18 hole golf course, club house, retail outlets, restaurants, etc.; plus a 5-acre crystal clear manmade lagoon.

"I am very pleased with the progress being made on all fronts," added Jan. "Our ability to move up the timetable from our earlier estimate of the 1st half of 2019, is a reflection of the caliber and experience of the team that we have working on the architectural, engineering and environmental planning of the project."

Cielo Mar - The Future of Living: Located in the Bahia del Rosario (Bay of Rosario), on the Pacific Coast of Baja California, Cielo Mar is being planned as a totally green, 5,000-acre resort-style vacation and retirement community. With a year-round climate similar to San Diego, this planned development gets its name from "cielo", meaning "heaven", and "mar", which means "sea" - making Cielo Mar "Heaven By The Sea".

About ProGreen US, Inc.

ProGreen US, Inc. (ISIN: US74327M1027), headquartered in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with agriculture and real estate land development projects in Baja California, Mexico. Visit our website at www.progreenus.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ProGreenUS.

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

Media Contact:

John Rupert

Media & Communications Coordinator

john@progreenus.com

619-884-8430

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/progreen-moves-up-timetable-for-cielo-mar-construction-300664744.html

SOURCE ProGreen US, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.progreenus.com

