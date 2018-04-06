ProGreen Receives Cielo Mar Valuation Pursuant to Funding Plan

The intended use of this market value appraisal is for obtaining financing for the company and its projects. The valuation report is comprehensive, including analysis by CBRE of the property, comparable properties and sales, as well as local and general market conditions.

Cielo Mar - The Future of Living: Located in the Bay of Rosario, on the Pacific coast of Baja California, Cielo Mar is being planned as a totally green, 5,000-acre resort-style vacation and retirement community. With a year-round climate very similar to San Diego, this planned development gets its name from "cielo," meaning "heaven," and "mar," which means "sea" - making Cielo Mar "Heaven By The Sea."

About ProGreen US, Inc.

ProGreen US, Inc. (ISIN: US74327M1027), headquartered in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agriculture and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V., as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV. For additional information about ProGreen, visit our website at https://www.progreenus.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ProGreenUS.

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

Media Contact:

John Rupert

Media & Communications Coordinator

john@progreenus.com

619-884-8430

