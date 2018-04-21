Progress in Migraine Research, Promius Announces Presentations for the 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

"The latest results from the MAST Study are new milestones in characterizing migraine symptoms," said Richard B. Lipton, MD, Director of Montefiore Headache Center. "A better understanding of the migraine patient journey may help us optimize future treatment approaches."

"Best of" session platform presentation:

Untangling the Burden of Menstrual Migraine From Headache Frequency: Results from the 2017 MAST Study

Other platform presentations include:

Predictors of Allodynia in Persons With Migraine: Results from the 2017 MAST Study

Factors Associated With Medication Overuse In Persons With Migraine: Results from the 2017 MAST Study

The 4 posters are:

MAST Study: Gender Differences In Treatment Patterns and Unmet Treatment Needs

Most Bothersome Associated Symptom In Migraine: Results from 2017 MAST Study

A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Study Evaluating the Efficacy of DFN-02 (Nasal Spray of Sumatriptan 10 mg + Permeation Enhancer) in Migraine With or Without Aura

Subjects With Episodic Migraine Treated With DFN-02 (Sumatriptan 10 mg + Permeation Enhancer) Report Higher Treatment Satisfaction and Reduced Functional Disability Compared With Placebo

"We are very excited to have such a robust representation of our scientific work at 70th AAN Annual Meeting" said Dr. Sagar Munjal, Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Promius Pharma. "The MAST Study findings on the most bothersome symptoms is an excellent example of identifying key unmet needs in management of migraine. We are hopeful that DFN-02 will help address these unmet needs."

About the MAST Study

The MAST Study addresses gaps in knowledge due to changing demographics and treatment options in the US migraine community. MAST was designed to shed light on the current state of migraine symptom characteristics, including the most bothersome migraine symptoms and how pain interferes with daily functioning.

About Promius Pharma LLC

Promius Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, one of the largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies in the world. With a robust commercial infrastructure and extensive research and development capabilities through its parent company, Promius Pharma is committed to bringing new products to market that meet patients' needs in dermatology and neurology. For more information, visit www.promiuspharma.com.

