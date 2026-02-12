Progress Lighting Raises the Bar for Purpose-Driven Design at KBIS 2026

Spring collections deliver versatile, project-ready solutions, balancing reliable performance and style

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Lighting continues to illuminate every stage of homeownership by bringing its Spring 2026 collections to the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), taking place Feb. 17-19, in Orlando, Fla. Purposefully built for today's lifestyles, the new lineup offers a balanced mix of dependable performance, thoughtful aesthetics and the flexibility to support cohesive design throughout the home.

Progress Lighting to Debut Preview of 2026 Collections

Located in the West Hall at Booth No. W673, Progress Lighting's immersive exhibit will showcase how functional innovation and clean design work in harmony to elevate everyday living. Within the shared Coleto Brands space, attendees are invited to explore Progress Lighting's latest collections, alongside select new releases from sister company Kichler, to experience a thoughtfully curated environment that highlights cohesive, whole-home lighting that is as practical as it is design-forward.

"Our Progress Lighting spring collections truly bring a fresh perspective and clear vision to the portfolio, focusing on blending subtle design details with reliable performance across every single item," shares Eric Wendling, Director of Product, Decor. "We're focused on making every detail feel intentional – from scalable forms and finish options to solutions that work across a range of styles, room types and project scopes."

In addition to new fixtures for both interior and exterior spaces, the Progress Lighting 2026 release also expands existing offerings with new finishes, glass selections and adaptable silhouettes. Each collection is designed to empower builders and homeowners alike to create unified, thoughtful lighting plans, whether for a one room project or an entire home.

Highlights from the Spring 2026 Release

Progress Lighting's latest additions pair sculptural style with everyday performance. Decorative collections like Jheni and Mack introduce refined silhouettes and layered glass, while Ryle brings an architectural twist to the classic outdoor lantern. New ceiling fan collections such as Velto and Rynn blend sculptural style with efficient air movement.

Jheni

Drawing on the graceful form of the calla lily, the slender arms and graceful curves of the Jheni collection create a sculptural, timeless silhouette. Offered in multiple profiles – with or without glass – Jheni layers soft, luminous detail into traditional and modern interiors alike.

Mack

A slim column, loop detail, and layered etched-and-clear glass shades create a refined interplay of light and texture in the Mack collection. Sleek lines and soft curves lend understated elegance, achieving timeless style and visual depth across any room.

Ryle

With its elongated silhouette and minimalist detailing, the Ryle collection transforms the familiar box lantern into a contemporary architectural statement. Clear glass and classic finishes pair seamlessly with modern or transitional exteriors, delivering versatile outdoor lighting with lasting appeal.

Velto

The Velto collection exudes contemporary sophistication through a bold cylindrical body and trio of sculpted blades. Its minimalist blade design integrates seamlessly into the fan housing, while whisper-quiet performance ensures it remains practical as it is visually compelling.

Rynn

The Rynn collection brings modern refinement to spaces with lower ceilings. Its compact, three-blade hugger form features subtle tapering, optional trim accents, and a cap for no-light use – streamlining versatility and cohesive style throughout the home.

Visit Progress Lighting at Booth No. W673

Attendees are invited to experience the full Spring 2026 collection and see firsthand how Progress Lighting continues to deliver dependable performance paired with refined, design-forward solutions – all within an immersive booth environment that brings the brand's lighting philosophy to life.

