Progress on Great American Rail-Trail Builds with New Miles and $30 Million in New Funding in 2025

2025 marked a year of significant progress for the developing cross-country trail, with nearly $30 million in new local, state, federal and private investment in the project, and 18 miles of new completed trail segments, including in Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Washington. According to RTC's mapping analysis, 2,085 miles of the Great American Rail-Trail are complete—representing nearly 56% of the route—and projects to complete 160 miles are in the pipeline for development in the coming years. Since the Great American was announced in 2019, $174 million in new public and private funding has been invested in this iconic project.

"Despite a challenging funding climate for trails and other walking and biking infrastructure across the country, the Great American Rail-Trail secured important investment and continues to be a project that represents the opportunity trails offer all Americans—safe spaces to walk, bike and be active outside; close-to-home connections to nature and the outdoors; and the chance to tap into the country's fast-growing outdoor recreation and tourism industries," said Kevin Belle, RTC's project manager for the Great American Rail-Trail.

This year, new trails were added to the route, creating more seamless connections along the Great American Rail-Trail. In Redmond, Washington, for example, RTC celebrated with Mayor Angela Birney and other civic leaders to cut the ribbon on the Redmond Central Connector's addition to the route, which addresses an important gap in Washington's Eastrail and in the Great American Rail-Trail, saving people walking and biking 3 miles of travel and reinforcing the role of the Great American in serving local and national interests.

"We're committed to improving connectivity and increasing transportation choices, not just within the city but across our regional networks—and that includes our trails," Mayor Birney said at the ribbon cutting.

Federal, state and local investments are fundamental to building and maintaining the Great American Rail-Trail, which connects across 12 states and Washington, D.C. New funding in 2025 included federal grants through the RAISE (now BUILD), Transportation Alternatives, and Recreational Trails programs in Maryland, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana, and Washington. Innovative state funding approaches also contributed to the increased investment in the Great American, like the Iowa Economic Development Authority Community Attraction and Tourism program that provided a $1 million grant for construction and maintenance on the River's Edge Trail in Iowa. The scale of investment in the Great American Rail-Trail is a reflection of the demand for this infrastructure nationwide.

"We get phone calls and emails about the Great American Rail-Trail every day—people wanting to hike or bike it. People wanting to leverage the Great American to build more support for trail connections in their community. People sharing interesting ways that the trail serves as a cultural beacon in their communities. The enthusiasm that surrounds this project is representative of the impact it delivers," said Belle.

The Great American Rail-Trail is exemplary of the transportation, economic development, and quality of life impact that interstate trail development delivers. Currently, the next federal surface transportation law is in development, and some Congressional leaders are calling into question the future of federal programs that deliver safe bicycling and walking infrastructure. RTC is joined by organizations, businesses and local elected officials nationwide in urging Congress to fortify the Transportation Alternatives program while enhancing additional programs and policies that increase safe walking and biking access for Americans nationwide. Learn more about RTC's policy agenda here.

RTC shared the 2025 progress made on the Great American during an event on Dec. 17, 2025, with the Iowa National Heritage Foundation, Bainbridge Island Parks and Trails Foundation in Washington, and the Platte River Trails in Wyoming. Watch the event here.

Introduced in May 2019, the Great American is RTC's flagship project to connect a cross-country, multiuse trail, that spans 3,700+ miles across 12 states between Washington, D.C., and Washington State. The Great American will serve 50 million people living within 50 miles of the trail and millions of additional visitors from around the world. Explore the Great American at railstotrails.org/greatamerican , and connect with the #GRTAmerican via social media @greatamericanrailtrail.

Rails to Trails Conservancy is the nation's largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong—dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike, and be active outdoors. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

CONTACT:

Patricia Brooks, 202.351.1757, [email protected]

SOURCE Rails to Trails Conservancy