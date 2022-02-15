Progress Solar Solutions Announces Bulldog Equipment Sales to be Manufactures Representative for Southeastern US

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Solar Solutions® www.progresssolarsolutions.com announces partnership with Bulldog Equipment Sales www.bulldogequipmentsales.com to be manufacturer's representative for the Southeastern U.S. Adding this strong sales team to the Progress Solar team further solidifies Progress Solar's leadership and ability to reach customers at a local level in the high-quality high-reliability end of the mobile solar light tower market.

Bulldog Equipment Sales was formed in 2019 and from their beginning continues to effectively grow their manufacturers market share in the Southeastern region with excellent local in-person sales reach. Dan McKenzie, President of Progress Solar, said, "As we look at the needs of our customers and the opportunities to add value in a changing marketplace, we regularly review opportunities for growth and expansion. We believe adding Bulldog provides an incredible opportunity to reach more customers at a local level and expand our reach in the South East U.S. market, and we're excited to add the talent and experience of the Bulldog team to our team."

This partnership adds another positive change in recent months. November 2021 launch of the new re-designed SLT™ line reduced the amount of steel by 1/3 to reduce the cost of the new SLT 700™ significantly for our customers in a time when all prices are going up. Combined with the Solar/Wind™ and Solar/Hybrid™ light tower lines this gives Progress Solar® the most diverse portfolio of mobile solar light towers in the industry. These changes position Progress Solar very well for 2022 and beyond.

Scott Pennell, President of Bulldog Equipment Sales, commented, "We are very proud of the opportunity to represent Progress Solar to our customers. Some of our team members have had experience with their team in the past and love their products. Our team is extremely confident in this future relationship."

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina and operating across the Southeastern U.S, Bulldog Equipment Sales is the premier manufacturer's representative to rental companies and distributors in the territories they serve. With a combined experience of over 115 years and currently representing 14 different high-quality manufacturers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida. www.bulldogequipmentsales.com

Progress Solar Solutions® www.progresssolarsolutions.com of Raleigh, North Carolina was the first to introduce a commercial quality mobile solar light tower durable enough and powerful enough to address the rental equipment and military markets. Progress Solar® continues to offer the broadest product line of portable solar light towers, Solar/Wind, and Solar/Hybrid light towers to industries interested in providing portable, clean and quiet outdoor lighting applications. The Progress Solar® Light Tower resembles a traditional portable diesel light tower but is powered solar energy giving it a much lower total cost of ownership.

