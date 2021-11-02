Progress Studio Officially Certified As LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) by National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Lese, Principal Architect and Owner of Progress Studio, and the entire Progress Studio team is thrilled to announce our recent certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation's exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

NGLCC NATIONAL LGBT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE logo

Progress Studio is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC's corporate partners' supplier diversity programs, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business to business relationships with other LGBTBEs worldwide throughout the year and especially at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference.

Progress Studio began as a small, one-person architecture firm in the cultural municipality of Broad Ripple, Indiana in October 2018 and since has grown to an incredible six-person-team located in the heart of Downtown Indianapolis.

As Indianapolis' only 100% owned LGBTQ+ architecture firm, we aim to provide design excellence through the use of advanced technology. We believe that by providing our clients with sustainable solutions that are budget friendly and accessible, we hold ourselves to a higher standard as experts in the architecture and design community.

At Progress Studio, we are constantly evolving as a company and as individuals to listen, lead, and communicate with our business partners and clients. To all of those who have been with us thus far, thank you for the incredible support.

Progress Studio Media Contact

Evan Bell (He/Him/His)

[email protected]

317-978-1100

Progress Studio Principal Architect

Joseph Lese (He/Him/His)

[email protected]

NGLCC Media Contact

[email protected]

202.234.9181

