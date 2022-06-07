Progressing Cavity Pump Market Report Identifies the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector as a Major Driver| Technavio

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as end-user (Oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Key Market Dynamics

The comeback of investments in the oil and gas sector is one of the primary reasons driving the global advancing cavity pump market growth. Progressing cavity pumps, which are used to pump heavy and viscous crude oil, processed petroleum products, and other feedstock, are utilized extensively in the oil and gas industry.

The use of progressing cavity pumps enables the pumping of untreated oil well products, which can be a mixture of oil, gas, condensates, water, and solids. This will drive market growth in the coming years. Although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impact the market growth.

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

The oil and gas industry will raise its cavity pump market share significantly. The oil and gas industry's expansion is likely to have a direct impact on the demand for progressive cavity pumps from a variety of end-user sectors. Demand for advancing cavity pumps will rise as shale and tight oil drilling activities increase in North America and APAC.

Segmentation by Geography:

APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for advancing cavity pumps. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

and are the most important markets for advancing cavity pumps. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in , , and the and . The expansion of the progressing cavity pump market in APAC will be aided by a large increase in demand for progressing cavity pumps as a result of increased investment in end-user industries such as the oil and gas industry throughout the projected period.

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Major Vendors

The Progressing Cavity Pump Market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

Borets International Ltd.

CIRCOR International Inc.

Ebara Corp.

Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

Flexachem

Hydro Prokav Pumps India Pvt Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

ITT Inc.

MXQ LLC

NOV Inc.

Nova Rotors Srl

PCM Artificial Lift Solutions Inc.

Pump and Valve Specialties

Roper Technologies Inc.

Roto Pumps Ltd.

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group Plc

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Borets International Ltd., CIRCOR International Inc., Ebara Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flexachem, Hydro Prokav Pumps India Pvt Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITT Inc., MXQ LLC, NOV Inc., Nova Rotors Srl, PCM Artificial Lift Solutions Inc., Pump and Valve Specialties, Roper Technologies Inc., Roto Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Westpower Equipment Ltd., Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Borets International Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Borets International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Borets International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Borets International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 CIRCOR International Inc.

Exhibit 108: CIRCOR International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: CIRCOR International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: CIRCOR International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: CIRCOR International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

Exhibit 112: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Key offerings

10.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 115: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 ITT Inc.

Exhibit 119: ITT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: ITT Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: ITT Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: ITT Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 NOV Inc.

Exhibit 123: NOV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: NOV Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: NOV Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: NOV Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: NOV Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Roper Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 128: Roper Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Roper Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Roper Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Roper Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Roto Pumps Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Roto Pumps Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Roto Pumps Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Roto Pumps Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Weir Group Plc

Exhibit 135: The Weir Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: The Weir Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: The Weir Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 138: The Weir Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: The Weir Group Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 140: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

