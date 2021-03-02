Progressive Business Manuals Featured in LibraryBub Selection for March

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, founded in 2015, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. An industry first, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. Working in conjunction with all major libraries, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

This month's list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been exuberantly greeted by independent critics and have been embraced by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the very best of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. "When I was a child in the 1950s, I went to the library as a matter of course because that was your only source of good reading matter," says children's novelist Jacqueline Wilson. "I can close my eyes and visualize those shelves now," she adds. "How I enjoyed wandering around, browsing in one corner and then another until I knew all the books from Louisa May Alcott to Laura Ingalls Wilder. I'd take out my selection so happily every visit. I remember the thrill I felt when I discovered a new Mary Poppins book or an unknown Noel Streatfeild family story." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is March's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Dawn Empress: a novel of imperial Rome (Book Two of the Theodosian Women series) by Faith L. Justice ISBN: 978-0917053269

Life Song by Christine M. Knight ISBN: 978-0987434852

Redfish Oak by George Putnam and Jewel Grutman ISBN: 978-0997598667

Mystery & Thriller

Murder in Black and White (Book One of the Point and Shoot series) by N.L. Quatrano ISBN: 978-0985438104

Zero Two Hundred Hours: a fact-based military thriller by Eric Wentz ASIN: B088WWFJY3

Romance

Hellfire and Snowdrops by C.W. Henney ISBN: 978-1494978167

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Forgotten Timepiece by Joyce Licorish ISBN: 978-1387055982

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 35 edited by David Farland ISBN: 978-1619866041

Children's

The Jealous Tiger by Godwin Temisa ISBN: 978-0995770522

Rocky the Respectful Raccoon and His Red Sunglasses by Janet H. Councilman ISBN: 978-1643141688

Taking Turns by Marianne Blackstone Tabner ISBN: 978-1735148304

NON-FICTION

Art & Photography

Lockdown Cartoons by Sunil Agarwal and Ian Baker ISBN: 979-8645126537

Biographies & Memoirs

Animal Quintet: a Southern memoir by Colin Dayan ISBN: 978-1940660721

Business

Hard-Wired To Lead: power secrets and women's leadership (Book One of the Leadership Context series) by Carmela R. Nanton ISBN: 978-0986211140

Play Bold: how to win the business game through creative destruction by Magnus Penker ISBN: 978-1943386925

You Are Not Them: the authentic entrepreneur's way by Sid Mohasseb ISBN: 978-1637350485

Self-Help

Letting It Go: relieve anxiety and toxic stress in just a few minutes using only words by Laurie Weiss ISBN: 978-0974311357

Solid Ground: a foundation for winning in work and in life by T.W. Lewis ISBN: 978-0960095308

Author Trish Titus was delighted to have her book A Miracle or Two for Christmas on the librarians' list of books to order. "This is my second book through LibraryBub getting picked. How can I not have a wonderful day hearing such great news?" she enthused. "Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, I'll be able to add my second non-fiction pet-loss book and my sequel to this fiction romance book."

Librarians are asked to go to http://librarybub.com to register for LibraryBub.

Independent publishers should go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

