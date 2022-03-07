Progressive Candidate Derek Marshall Officially Files for Candidacy for California's 23rd Congressional District

VICTORVILLE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Derek Marshall filed his candidacy to represent California's new 23rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. As a political candidate who refuses to take money from special interests groups, Marshall feels motivated to work tirelessly for his constituents if elected.

Derek Marshall, leading Democratic candidate, California's new 23rd Congressional District.

"I've spoken to so many people in my community, and what's been communicated to me is that we must fight for Medicare-for-All, a Green New Deal, and good-paying, local jobs right here in the Inland Empire," says Marshall. "When voters see my name on the ballot, I hope they trust me to go to DC and fight for exactly that."

Grassroots campaigning and small-dollar donations have pushed Marshall ahead of his fellow Democratic primary challengers, indicating that his progressive platform is resonating with citizens. He is currently the leading candidate to take on Republican incumbent Jay Obernolte come November.

"Unlike the incumbent, I won't leave money on the table for my district. He voted against the INVEST in America Act, which would have provided federal aid to fix our highways and improve our infrastructure. Our district would have benefited from this bill," Marshall says.

California's new 23rd District includes Victorville, Barstow, Twentynine Palms, among other communities. It stretches from the southern edge of Death Valley National Park in the north to Joshua Tree National Park in the south. The eastern boundary is the California / Nevada state line, and the west reaches the outskirts of the Inland Empire, up the hill from Los Angeles.

