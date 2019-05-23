Progressive Democrat to Challenge 8-Term Incumbent for California's 16th District Congressional Seat

MERCED, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Williams announced today that she is the new Democratic candidate for California's 16th Congressional District. Williams, a former American history professor and U.S. diplomat, is running a campaign focused on the practical needs of district residents, including better paying jobs, better access to health care, affordable housing, retirement security, clean air and water, and more resources for our schools.

"I think that my experience as educator, a woman, and a mother gives me a perspective that is needed in Congress now," Williams said. "And I think the voices of the hard working people in the Valley are not being heard."

CA-16 is one of the poorest districts in the United States. Studies ranking congressional districts based on health, education, and living standards show that CA-16 ranks near the bottom in all categories. Many residents are confronted with low-paying jobs, under-resourced schools, residential segregation by income and race, schools are under-resourced, job opportunities are limited, and the area has some of the worst air pollution in the country.

"Like America, the Valley is rich in diversity, potential, and possibility. Every individual who calls this district home has the right to safe drinking water, clean air, and good schools. They deserve to be able to support their family with one job, retire with dignity, and know that one medical emergency won't force them out of their home, " Williams said.

"Until now, the voters of this district have had a choice between the party of Trump and a representative who spent the last congress voting with Trump 47% of the time. "It's time for a fresh voice to finally address the very real challenges this district faces," Williams said."We need leaders who will dismantle the wealth inequalities that have profoundly impacted this Valley. I pledge to be one of those leaders."

Williams' first priorities will be to advance legislation that helps working parents access affordable childcare, affordable housing, and good paying jobs. She'll also hand more power back to the American voter by advocating for publicly funded elections and by making Election Day a Federal holiday. Williams will not accept any money from corporate PACS during her campaign.

