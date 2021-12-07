Progressive Farmer Reader Insights Announces Top Tractor Brands For Durability, Customer Experience, And Loyalty

Now in its second year, Progressive Farmer Reader Insights is a first-of-its-kind peer-reviewed survey, providing a voice for farmer and ranchers on topics such as future technologies, buyer behaviors, and purchase influences in addition to the award categories. Delivered by the most trusted source of information serving five generations of farm families for more than 130 years, the Progressive Farmer Reader Insights program was introduced in 2020 to measure the satisfaction of farmers and ranchers with the equipment they depend on most.

"Progressive Farmer Reader Insights is the industry's most relevant benchmark for understanding which tractor brands are delivering on their brand promise," said Gregg Hillyer, Editor in Chief of Progressive Farmer. "The program gives the manufacturers the insights they need to understand consumer opinions and trends and gives farmers and ranchers the independent ratings they need to make the best decisions for their families and businesses."

In addition to their overall brand awards, Kubota took top honors among Compact Tractor brands for the Best Ownership Experience and Most Durable. John Deere swept the Highest Owner Loyalty category among Compact, Midsize, and Fullsize tractors, while also taking home awards for Must Durable Fullsize Tractor and Best Ownership Experience among Midsize and Fullsize tractors. New Holland ranked highest among Midsize Tractors for Durability.

Conducted by Progressive Farmer's marketing and research partner SOCAL Approach Marketing and Consulting, this year's study includes 7,755 tractor evaluations from 2,262 farmers and ranchers, two-thirds of whom operate full-time agribusinesses. Durability ratings measure 13 different problem areas, including engine performance, electrical, advanced technology, and drivetrain wear and tear, and are measured in problems per unit.

"When today's farmers and ranchers need to make a purchase this critical to their everyday operations, having independent tractor ratings from their peers is a confidence builder," said George Owens, President and Principal Consultant at SOCAL Approach Marketing and Consulting Group. "Access to the feedback of other farmers and ranchers using the same equipment is critical in making informed purchase decisions."

