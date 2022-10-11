Progressive Grocer Names Kazoo Snacks Among Best New Products of 2022 in Annual Editors' Picks

Water-Saving Upcycled Chip Company Deemed 'Worthy of Retailer and Consumer Attention'

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazoo Snacks , the world's very first water-saving, upcycled tortilla chip brand is ecstatic to announce the distinction it received in Progressive Grocer's 2022 Editor Picks program as a Best New Product 'worthy of retailer and consumer attention.'

Kazoo Snacks - Restaurant Variety Tortilla Chips Kazoo Snacks - Lime Zest Tortilla Chips

Progressive Grocer's Editors' Picks are intended to unearth "grocery products that excel in innovation, functionality, value and packaging design." Of Kazoo Snacks, the editors at Progressive Grocer shared that "these aren't chips off the old block" and praised the brand for being "higher in healthy fats and nutrients'' while noting that its upcycled tortilla chips contain 61% more vitamin E than conventional brands. Progressive Grocer also informed its readers of the company's progress in its goal of saving 1 billion gallons of water by 2025, as it is quickly approaching 1 million gallons of water saved.

"It's an honor to receive such a stamp of approval from Progressive Grocer, one of the most respected and longest-running retail and grocery publications," explained Josh Death, founder of Kazoo Snacks. "We have been working hard since our launch in 2021 to spread the word about our eco-friendly, better-for-you tortilla chips. With the food industry being responsible for 70% of the world's water usage , we are determined to show larger manufacturers and developing brands that while it takes a lot more work and resources, it's possible to deliver a great-tasting product, while also minimizing food and water-waste. Progressive Grocer's acknowledgement means a great deal to us, as it's evidence of what we've known all along—that our products are on track to make a substantial impact in the world."

Kazoo Snacks Tortilla Chips are made using 40% upcycled corn germ and save 20 gallons of water per 11-oz bag of chips. Its water savings calculations were validated by leading water life-cycle footprint assessment experts and vetted by former FDA Food Lawyers.

Kazoo Snack can currently be found at a variety of retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods California, Hyvee, Market of Choice, Central Market and soon, Amazon. For more information about Kazoo Snacks and its products, please visit www.kazoosnacks.com .

ABOUT KAZOO SNACKS:

Based out of Dallas, Texas, Kazoo Snacks is on a mission to craft great-tasting, water-saving snacks for consumers to enjoy. Led by its founder, Joshua Death, Kazoo's goal is to save 1 billion gallons of water by 2025. Using its proprietary manufacturing process, the company combines upcycled corn germ and whole corn into a tortilla chip, resulting in each bag of Kazoo Snacks saving at least 20 gallons of water. Learn more at www.kazoosnacks.com.

