Progressive Health & Fitness Manuals Included in LibraryBub Selection for June

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015, LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Through a broad range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The June list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have received critical acclaim and are already proving popular with readers. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The very best of the selected books have achieved awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold enormous potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Ray Bradbury spoke of being raised by libraries, recalling, "When I graduated from high school, it was during the Depression and we had no money. I couldn't go to college, so I went to the library three days a week for 10 years. I read everything in the library… I graduated from the library when I was 28. That library educated me, not the college." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is June's selection by category:

FICTION:

Mystery & Thriller

Blinded by the Sight (Book One of the Pete Culnane Mysteries series) by S. L. Smith ISBN: 978-0996464017

The Chemist (Book One of the Cale Van Waring Adventure series) by Janson Mancheski ISBN: 978-1458200198

Trail of Evil (Book Two of the Cale Van Waring Adventure series) by Janson Mancheski ISBN: 978-1475158922

Mask of Bone (Book Three of the Cale Van Waring Adventure series) by Janson Mancheski ISBN: 978-0615773681

Romance

A Chance Mistake by Jackie Zack ISBN: 978-1514638828

The Oracle of Eshe by C.C. Castell ISBN: 978-1999352004

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Clues of Chaos by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1500515287

The Return of the Ancient Ones (Book Two of the Chronicles of Illúmaril series) by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1949723236

Sheppard's Quest (Book Three of the Alliance of Worlds series) by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1975920159

Talcon Star City by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1460966501

Children's

The Ride of Doom (Book One of the Star Sapphire and the Land of Gems series) by Anthony Pardoe ISBN: 978-1517025922

NON-FICTION:

Arts & Photography

The Artist's Journey: bold strokes to spark creativity by Nancy Hillis ISBN: 978-0999750414

Biographies & Memoirs

I Am Jessica: a survivor's powerful story of healing and hope by Jamie Collins ISBN: 978-0960086795

The Least Likely Criminal by Cindy McDonald with Jeni Grossman ISBN: 978-1949161007

Health & Fitness

The Alzheimer's Disease Caregiver's Handbook: what to remember when they forget by Sally Willard Burbank and Sue Pace Bell ISBN: 978-0998320625

Flat Gut after 50 by Doug Setter ISBN: 978-0987810762

Period Repair Manual: natural treatment for better hormones and better periods by Lara Briden ISBN: 978-1975926779

History

Looking for Humboldt by Erika Schelby ISBN: 978-0989121606

Politics & Social Sciences

The DNA of Democracy (Book One of the Shadows of the Acropolis series) by Richard C. Lyons ISBN: 978-0960072309

Self-Help

You Were Born to Triumph: activate your magnificence by Evelyn Roberts Brooks ISBN: 978-1732208063

Writing Skills

The Author Startup: a radical approach to rapidly writing and self-publishing your book on Amazon by Ray Brehm ISBN: 978-1545200476

Children's

Jeannette Rankin — America's First Congresswoman (Book Two of the Groundbreaker series) by Peter Aronson ISBN: 978-1732077553

"I truly appreciate LibraryBub's support of authors and independent writers like myself," says fantasy writer Shannon Traphagen, explaining that "mentoring, support and guidance" can be so hard to obtain for independent authors, "so to receive support like this is such an empowering feeling." She asserts that "the business acumen that LibraryBub is able to provide so that authors may navigate the marketing waters that is the publishing industry is invaluable."

