Progressive Insurance® and Best Egg Enhance Access to Personal Loans

The expanded relationship will make Best Egg personal loans available through Progressive's ecosystem, reaching millions of customers.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance, the nation's second largest personal auto insurer, and Best Egg, Inc., a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, are proud to announce Best Egg as Progressive's newest personal loan provider.

The announcement marks an evolution in collaboration between the two companies, which are focused on driving broader customer engagement, as well as making it easier for millions of consumers to access flexible personal loan solutions as they work towards achieving their financial goals.

"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Progressive and bring our financial solutions to an even broader audience," said Stephen Ovadje, Chief Marketing Officer at Best Egg. "By combining our expertise with Progressive's trusted brand and extensive reach, we're creating a powerful opportunity to connect with millions of customers in a more meaningful and effective way."

Through this offering, consumers will gain access to a wide range of flexible financial solutions, including both unsecured and secured personal loans, designed to meet them where they are in their financial journeys. Best Egg loans can be used to better manage everyday expenses, unexpected costs, or larger financial milestones, while helping individuals stay on track with their goals. By offering convenient access to funds when they're needed most, paired with the flexibility and choice consumers deserve, Best Egg's personal loan solutions aim to reduce financial stress and empower more people to take control of their financial well-being with confidence.

"We're constantly looking for ways to bring value to customers by providing them innovative offerings designed to meet their individual needs," said Erwin Raeth, Business Leader at Progressive. "By expanding our relationship with Best Egg and working to bring their personal loan solutions to more people, we can help customers tackle their unique financial goals."

To explore the offering, please visit progressive.com/personal-loans.

About Best Egg

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly atNYSE: PGR.

Media Contacts

Best Egg

Tovi Taylor, Head of Brand and Communications

[email protected]

Progressive Insurance

Ron Davis, Public Relations Representative

[email protected]

Vault Communications

Elspeth Huyett, Senior Account Executive

[email protected]

