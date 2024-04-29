Progressive Insurance® Continued Growth Leads to More Than 10,000 Open Roles in 2024

The insurance provider is deepening its commitment to flexible workplace offerings to support company growth

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help support several years of continued year-over-year growth, today, Progressive Insurance announced plans to hire thousands of job seekers for numerous roles across the country in 2024. Available positions will be a mix of in-office, remote and hybrid workplace roles across claims, customer care, IT and analyst, legal, and corporate functions.

Over the past decade, the organization has produced year-over-year increases in the number of policies in force and total revenue—with the latter seeing an increase of 25% in 2023 versus the prior year. The company has maintained this growth into the new calendar year; at the end of March, the company reported year-over-year increases in policies in force across all parts of the business compared to the same date last year. With these continued positive trends, the company is actively seeking qualified candidates to fill a multitude of roles to help support its growing customer base.

Progressive offers an award-winning, purpose-driven, and forward-thinking company culture. Its inclusive environment, core values, and the dedication of its people make the company one of the best places to work. In 2024, Progressive was named one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

"Our talented group of more than 60,000 employees across the country are at the forefront of what we do, and we're committed to meeting the needs of our current employees as well as job seekers through a reimagined workforce," said Bill Clawson, Progressive Chief Human Resources Officer. "Building upon our inclusive culture, in this post-Covid era we offer a flexible workplace approach and will continue to grow nationally with our expansive in-office, remote, and hybrid workplace options."

For those interested in joining the Progressive team, additional details on some of the roles the company will be filling throughout 2024 can be found below:

The claims organization is seeking to fill a variety of roles across the country. These range from entry-level claims trainee to in-the-field adjustor roles.

The information technology team is seeking qualified candidates to fill roles for Duck Creek developers, quality assurance analysts, IT managers, and software developers.

Progressive's house counsel is seeking to fill several roles —ranging from attorneys to legal support staff.

Numerous contact center positions are available across the country, including Spanish bilingual representatives, licensed sales representatives, and claims customer service representatives.

Hiring also includes several corporate roles across marketing, human resources, accounting, finance, product, Level20 (Progressive's business incubator), and more.

Progressive believes its people should benefit from the company's success, and new employees may be eligible for several perks and benefits upon hire. One of these perks is its annual cash bonus program called Gainshare. Virtually all employees, from entry level to the Chief Executive Officer, are eligible to participate in this program. An employee's Gainshare payment is based on a target percentage of their eligible earnings for the year but can range from zero to two times that target depending on company results. Dedicated to employees' professional success, Progressive also provides extensive training programs and career development resources.

Additionally, new hires working at least 20 hours per week will be eligible to participate in the company's Volunteer Time Off (VTO) offering, where employees receive a bank of eight hours of paid time off to volunteer with nearly any 501(c)(3) organization of their choosing. Progressive also offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits. Additional resources include family planning support, mental and emotional health services, physical health offerings, and more.

