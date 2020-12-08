Progressive® Introduces Usage-Based Insurance and Fleet Management Program for Business Owners

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive , the #1 commercial auto insurer and a leader in usage-based insurance (UBI), now offers Snapshot ProView®, a voluntary UBI and fleet management program for small business owners. Customers who sign up for the program save a minimum of 5% on their Progressive Commercial Auto policy for their initial term. Many customers will save 8%, and some can even save up to 18%, for their initial term based on vehicle type and nature of business use.

Businesses receive the initial discount just for signing up and installing the Progressive-provided device in all eligible vehicles. Your premium can change at renewal and will depend on where, when, and how drivers in the fleet drive, according to their driving data. It is possible that the driving data will cause an increase to the premium at any renewal.

Snapshot ProView joins Smart Haul®, Progressive's industry leading UBI program for commercial truck drivers, which uses Electronic Logging Device (ELD) data to provide safe driving discounts. Snapshot ProView is for all other Commercial Auto customers not required by federal law to have an ELD.

This innovative program can help business owners manage their vehicles more efficiently. Fleets of three or more vehicles will have access to the Fleet Dashboard with near real-time vehicle location details, geofencing notifications, and trip-tracking. All business owners will receive monthly emails with personalized safety insights.

"Snapshot ProView empowers business owners to potentially reduce their insurance costs by encouraging their employees to drive safely," said John Barbagallo, Progressive's Commercial Lines President. "We're constantly innovating to offer more products and services to our customers, and by utilizing our extensive UBI experience gained through our long-running Snapshot® and our Smart Haul® programs, we now can extend an UBI offering to all small business owners."

In 2019, Progressive piloted SmartTrip, a commercial vehicle UBI program. The data obtained from that test, combined with insights gained from more than twenty-five billion miles of Snapshot driving data and over 400 million miles of Smart Haul data, informed Progressive's creation of Snapshot ProView.

To learn more about Snapshot ProView, call 1-877-656-7707, visit Progressivecommercial.com or speak with an agent.

