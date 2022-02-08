Progressive Junaid Ahmed's Grassroots Campaign Outraises Other Challengers

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Democrat Junaid Ahmed 's grassroots campaigning efforts demonstrate that he's the most viable challenger in the Illinois 8th Congressional District race. In 2021, he outraised Republican challenger Peter Kopsaftis and Democrat challenger Faheem Mohammed combined by more than $500,000.

Of the $612,716 Ahmed raised by the end of 2021, more than 77% were from individual donations of $300 or less. He ended last year with $421,049 on hand.

"While I never intended to run for office, my parents did raise me to love and give back to my community–and I have dedicated my life to serving others," said Ahmed. "To receive this much support from the community I love, well, I just don't know what to say other than thank you. Thank you for believing in me….but let's not forget that money does not win elections. People win elections."

One of Ahmed's campaign promises is to abolish super PACs and replace corporate funding with publicly funded elections.

"The voters will be the ones who decide this election," Ahmed said. "I hope everyone who donated will consider joining me and my team as we talk to them."

On Feb. 2, national grassroots organization Peace Action announced its endorsement of Ahmed.

"Peace Action is thrilled to support Junaid Ahmed in his run for Congress," said Lilly Dragnev, National Engagement and Campaigns Manager at Peace Action. "He knows where the priorities of those in power should lie – with their constituents, not special interests."

