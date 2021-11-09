Progressive Label Manufacturing Acquires New Printing Press
Progressive's new 1.7 million-dollar investment in their new state-of-the-art U.V. LED 10 color E5 Mark Andy Press
Nov 09, 2021, 07:07 ET
TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Label Manufacturing in Orange County, California is a high-end factory for pressure sensitive labels, specializing in the Consumer Goods and Food Manufacturing Industries. Progressive's new 1.7 million-dollar investment in their new state-of-the-art U.V. LED 10 color E5 Mark Andy Press will give them capabilities to run a larger diversification of label products for their food & beverage related customers and growth potential for onboarding increased demand for their label products.
Dave Carr, owner, and founder of Progressive states, "We want to thank our Customers, such as The Cheesecake Factory, CWFG, Summit Hill Foods and our team for bringing our Manufacturing Capabilities to the next level."
Progressive Label Manufacturing is located at 2852 Walnut Ave. Bldg. F, Tustin, Ca, 92626 and can be reached at 714-838-8535.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE Progressive Label Manufacturing
Share this article