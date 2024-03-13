"Progressive Loading" launched on RamSoft's OmegaAI™ Cloud-Native Radiological Software Platform

Progressive Loading allows radiological studies to load faster so radiologists can quickly access and interact directly from a browser

TORONTO and ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RamSoft, a global leader in novel cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and teleradiology providers, has launched Progressive Loading. This unique feature of OmegaAI™, RamSoft's cloud-native radiological software built on Microsoft Azure, allows a radiologist to quickly load a large imaging study via a web browser. A radiologist can begin to read and interact with new studies with no delay; the first images load almost immediately and secondary images load progressively in the background while the radiologist interacts with the study. Because the platform is cloud-native, image loading is fast regardless of what type of network is being used, and the performance is faster than traditional cloud-based deployments and most on-premises networks.

Loading of 4 tomographic Mammography images on the OmegaAI cloud-native RIS/PACS platform in under one second using Progressive Loading. Megabit connectivity is illustrated on a standard browser and PC. (CNW Group/RamSoft Inc.)

By building its cloud-native platform using Progressive Loading, OmegaAI can deliver the first images of a 3,000-slice CT data set, for example, in one second or less over standard internet connectivity without a VPN. RamSoft recently completed an internal validation study in which images of a breast tomosynthesis test study were transferred from OmegaAI in the USA and manipulated by a radiologist in India using the OmegaAI reader within one second.

"Some radiologists are still skeptical that cloud-native radiology software accessed via a web browser on a standard Internet connection can allow them to review and analyze medical images from multiple modalities with the same ease as traditional on-premises radiology software," said Siva Ramanathan, RamSoft's Chief Technology Officer. "OmegaAI was purposely built as a cloud-native platform. Its cloud-native architecture enables innovative software solutions that can load large image data sets much faster than traditional cloud platforms, and faster than on-prem installations. We repeatedly see radiologists react in amazement when they realize that they are looking at large radiology images delivered via a zero-footprint reader in a web browser. As our team developed OmegaAI, we worked diligently on delivering a cloud-native radiology experience with an image presentation speed that is faster than legacy on-prem radiology software. Our implementation of Progressive Loading helps us deliver on that promise even more."



"Medical imaging plays a vital role in healthcare. The ability to deliver large radiology images quickly and efficiently is not merely a matter of convenience but a critical necessity. It can help reduce workload burdens and enable radiologists to expedite analysis, diagnosis, and treatment, thereby helping to enhance patient care and outcomes with precision and efficacy," said Dr. Helia Mohammadi, Chief AI and Precision Health Officer, Microsoft. "RamSoft's integration of Microsoft Azure to accelerate healthcare innovation is a great example of how technology can be leveraged to improve provider and patient experiences."

A key benefit of cloud-native RIS/PACS systems is the ability to deploy the platform without local servers or high-performance local computing workstations and without a VPN or high-speed networks. By integrating Azure services including Azure SQL Database, Azure Cosmos DB and Azure Blob Storage, OmegaAI also provides the highest levels of cybersecurity, HIPAA compliance, and scalability.

OmegaAI and its use of Progressive Downloading is being demonstrated this week at HIMSS® '24 in Orlando, Florida from March 11 – 15, 2024 in the RamSoft Booth #3209 in the Westwood Lobby (exhibition hall) at the Orange County Convention Center.

Pre-organized demonstrations can also be booked at https://www.ramsoft.com/himss.

Video

OmegaAI and its use of Progressive Downloading is being demonstrated this week at HIMSS® '24 in Orlando, Florida from March 11 – 15, 2024 in the RamSoft Booth #3209 in the Westwood Lobby (exhibition hall) at the Orange County Convention Center.

Pre-organized demonstrations can also be booked at https://www.ramsoft.com/himss.

About RamSoft

RamSoft is a global provider of novel cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments and teleradiology providers. PowerServer® is used by 500+ sites and thousands of customers worldwide. Its flexible, scalable design allows imaging operations from the smallest clinics to large, nationwide practices to leverage the full benefit of its comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) platform. RamSoft's newest offering, OmegaAI™, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform granting radiologists more rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint. Powered by Microsoft Azure, OmegaAI provides the highest levels of security, HIPAA compliance, and protection against cybersecurity threats. It also includes Blume™ - Patient Portal, a comprehensive patient app allowing patients to access and share their diagnostic imaging studies and results with family members and referring physicians, as well as allowing patients to book appointments.

SOURCE RamSoft Inc.