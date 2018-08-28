Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 150.5 Mn by 2026 - Persistence Market Research

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) is a rare, fatal disease that causes continual damage to the white matter of the brain, at different locations. Caused by JC Virus, PML is mostly reported in cancer patients on chronic immunosuppressive medications or those suffering from AIDS. Also, patients with transplants, multiple sclerosis or other variants of autoimmune diseases are susceptible to progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg )





With no specific treatment, anti-HIV drugs are being increasingly used for controlling progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Considering the rarity of the disease, with no specific treatment options available, the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market is expected to remain in the low growth-low volume quadrant over the forecast period of 2018-2026, representing a sluggish 2.8% CAGR, predicts Persistence Market Research. The global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 150.5 Mn by 2026 by the end of 2026. While the North America progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market is anticipated to be the most lucrative, PML market in Asia Pacific is expected to record comparatively faster growth considering increasing prevalence of HIV infection and awareness.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15679

Anti-retroviral therapy, Anti JCV, and other symptomatic drugs for progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment are available in the market. Symptomatic treatment of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy is projected to hold +32% market share in 2018, with significant revenue contribution to the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market. The trend is closely followed by Anti-retroviral therapy, given to the newly diagnosed patients with HIV infection and PML.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Market Segmented Based on drug type anti-retroviral therapy, antiviral/anti JCV and other symptomatic;Based on indication HIV/AIDS, organ transplantation, multiple sclerosis and hematological malignancies;Based on distribution channel hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/progressive-multifocal-leukoencephalopathy-treatment-market.asp

Swelling HIV & Hematological Malignancy Prevalence to Boost Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Market

Increasing prevalence of HIV infection and cancer is expected to boost the growth of global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market. In terms of indication, HIV/AIDS and hematological malignancies collectively accounted for a total value share of +87% of the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market in 2017. Despite advancements in scientific understanding of HIV and its prevention and treatment coupled with significant efforts by government and civil society organizations, most patients living with HIV or at risk of contracting infection, do not have access to optimal prevention, care, and treatment, more so in middle and low income economies. Delayed treatment exposes patients to more fatal diseases like progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Studies show that approximately 80% of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy patients have AIDS. Use of antiretroviral therapy for HIV-infected patients is expected to boost the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market.

Moreover, growing prevalence of hematological malignancy and early diagnosis of PML as a first line of treatment are key factors promoting the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market. PML is mostly reported in patients suffering from homological malignancy, solid tumors, and in organ transplant recipients.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/15679

Since, overall healthcare investments have significantly increased, across the globe, governments are making efforts to deliver quality treatment and care to HIV patients, typically antiretroviral therapy. Favorable reimbursements and insurance options for HIV and cancer treatment and people with pre-existing HIV conditions, will not just provide financial assistance in low and middle income economies, but also help in early diagnosis of PML, further driving the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market. Cost-effective diagnosis and treatment camps by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) would further contribute to the global growth of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market.

Get full Report Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15679

"Lack of specific treatments and therapies for progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment is likely to restrict the market growth, considering poor outcomes of the treatment. The current progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment options focus on immune reconstitution, restoration of immune responses to JC virus infection, and eventual suppression of immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome"- Principal Healthcare Analyst, Persistence Market Research.

Key players in the progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market including Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Allergan Plc. (Actavis Plc.), Novartis AG, F. Hoffman - La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are investigating innovative therapies to control JC virus infection. Some players are also focusing on acquisition and licensing agreements to expand business footprint and improve products portfolio. Moreover, a large number of players in the market are also investing in R&D for new drug formulations.

More from PMR's Life Sciences & Transformational Health Intelligence:

Neurosurgical Products Market Segmented by (By Product Type - embolization products, stereo tactic radiosurgery systems, neurological endoscopes, shunts, aneurysm and AVM clips, others; By Procedure - open surgery, minimally invasive surgery; By Condition - hydrocephalus, arteriovenous malformations, aneurysms, pituitary and intracranial tumors) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2022: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/neurosurgical-product-market.asp

Atrophic Scar Treatment Market Segmented by (By Product Type - Topical (Gels, Creams, Oils), Laser (CO2 Lasers, Pulsed Dye Laser), Surface treatment, Injectable; By Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies and drug stores, E-Commerce) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/atrophic-scar-treatment-market.asp

Scar Treatment Market : Segmentation based on key players Pacific World Corporation, Merz Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Enaltus LLC, CCA Industries Inc., Avita Medical Limited, Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Nutramarks Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AC. Alma Lasers), and Mölnlycke Health Care: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/scar-treatment-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact



Persistence Market Research



U.S. Sales Office:



305 Broadway, 7th Floor



New York City, NY 10007



+1-646-568-7751



United States



USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353



Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com





PMR Latest News: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/news

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.