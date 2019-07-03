Progressive Radiology Focuses on the Patient Experience by Successfully Deploying RoyalPay® From Royal Solutions Group - Improving Estimates and Eligibility

FAIRFAX, Va., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Radiology has taken patient engagement to the next level by deploying RoyalPay®, the secure, web-based, payments engine, allowing clients to eliminate manual eligibility verification and complex payment calculations, while increasing time-of-service payments and patient satisfaction. The existing suite of patient engagement tools from Royal enable patients to pre-register days in advance of their exam, and access test results and images after their exams. With the addition of RoyalPay®, patients can now view and pay their estimated financial responsibility online, all from the comfort of their home or on the go.

The value extends throughout the entire workforce; the registrars are now able to estimate and collect at time-of-service, and other operational departments can complete eligibility checks, estimate calculations for patients and complete prior authorizations, days and weeks, in advance. Increasing time-of-service payments increases daily cash flow and reduces invoicing and collection activities, allowing RoyalPay users to benefit from an almost instant ROI.

"Over the last few years we have used several different [disparate] platforms to provide each of these services. Royal [has consolidated] these services, made the [related] processes more efficient and effective … while providing more accurate information and reliability," says Adam Starr, CEO at Progressive Radiology.

"Giving patients access to their healthcare costs and the ability to control how and when to make a payment provides clarity that today's patients demand. Progressive Radiology now has elevated its leadership in patient engagement and the regions they serve welcome the advancements," says Peter Nassif, CEO at Royal Solutions Group. "RoyalPay is the evolution of complete patient engagement, allowing the financial aspects of an upcoming exam to be handled from home, via the Royal Patient Portal, as well as smoothly at the clinic. When you can deliver an estimated Explanation of Benefits to patients ahead of receiving an official bill from their insurance company, the patient immediately forms a healthy perception of the clinic and their financial responsibility, which is proven to increase patient satisfaction. With a happy patient, radiology centers across the nation are benefiting their referring base as well by increasing the quality of the patient's experience and spending more time focused on healthcare."

About Progressive Radiology

Progressive Radiology is a group of 17 Board Certified Radiologists with musculoskeletal, neuroradiology, pediatric and women's imaging training who have been serving their patients since 1975. The group owns, operates, and reads for 15 free-standing outpatient imaging centers across Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Illinois.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of services and customized software to the health care industry. Royal's suite of solutions, focus on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle. Solutions include: RoyalPay® for insurance verification, estimation, prior authorization and streamlined payment processing; Royal Kiosks™ for patient pre-registration, paperless on-site registration, access and engagement; RoyalMD® for complete practice and referral management; Royal Alerts™ for robust messaging and notifications; Report Guard® for encryption, connectivity, and interoperability services.

Contact:

Royal Sales Engagement

SOURCE Royal Solutions Group

