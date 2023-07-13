Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Growing at a CAGR of 27.7% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The progressive supranuclear palsy market size shall grow significantly during the forecast period (2023–2032). This increase will be due to rising disease awareness and improving diagnosis, besides the launch of emerging therapies by leading companies such as Woolsey Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei Pharma, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Oncolys Biopharma, and others.

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, progressive supranuclear palsy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the progressive supranuclear palsy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 8.3 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent progressive supranuclear palsy cases in the 7MM were approximately 81K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading progressive supranuclear palsy companies such as Woolsey Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei Pharma, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Oncolys Biopharma, Ferrer, Asceneuron, UCB Biopharma, Novartis , and others are developing novel progressive supranuclear palsy drugs that can be available in the progressive supranuclear palsy market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel progressive supranuclear palsy drugs that can be available in the progressive supranuclear palsy market in the coming years. The promising progressive supranuclear palsy therapies in the pipeline include BRAVYL (fasudil), AZP2006 (ezeprogind), TPN-101/OBP-601 (censavudine), ASN90, NIO752, UCB0107 (bepranemab), and others.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Overview

Progressive supranuclear palsy, also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome and Parkinson-plus syndrome, is the most frequent atypical Parkinsonism. It is one of a group of disorders known as tauopathies. The exact cause is unknown. It does, however, include the aberrant buildup of tau protein in specific tissues. Brain areas, particularly the basal ganglia, and brainstem, produce aberrant tangles, resulting in cell degeneration.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is difficult to diagnose since its symptoms coincide with those of other movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, frontotemporal dementia, and corticobasal degeneration. There is no specific test for progressive supranuclear palsy, and diagnosis is mainly based on the presence of specific symptoms, clinical examination, and the elimination of other probable causes. Brain imaging, such as MRI, may also be utilized to support the diagnosis by revealing specific patterns of brain shrinkage. Progressive supranuclear palsy is currently diagnosed using two diagnostic criteria: the MDS-PSP and the NINDS-SPSP.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 81K prevalent cases of progressive supranuclear palsy in the 7MM in 2022.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the largest diagnosed prevalent progressive supranuclear palsy population contributing nearly 33% to the total diagnosed population in 2022. In contrast, Spain accounted for the least, with approximately 5% share of the total population in 2022.

The progressive supranuclear palsy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Prevalent Cases

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Gender-specific Cases

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Comorbidities-associated Cases

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Phenotype-specific Cases

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market

There is no cure for progressive supranuclear palsy, and the various treatments merely treat the symptoms. Disease-modifying medicines and treatment recommendations are currently lacking in the progressive supranuclear palsy treatment landscape. While symptomatic therapies are commonly employed, their efficacy is only mild to moderate. Specific therapies may be beneficial because one medicine does not alleviate all of the symptoms of progressive supranuclear palsy. Antiparkinson drugs levodopa and amantadine are commonly used to improve muscle flexibility and balance.

Parkinson's drugs are ineffective; about 20–30% of patients respond adequately to levodopa. Antidepressants, anti-inflammatories, and other medications, in addition to antiparkinson drugs, are used to treat related symptoms and diseases. Furthermore, eye drops are indicated for dry eyes to avoid keratitis, and botulinum toxin injections may help with blepharospasm, dystonia, and retrocollis.

The primary pharmacologic drug utilized for dopaminergic replacement therapy in progressive supranuclear palsy is levodopa (together with a peripheral decarboxylase inhibitor such as carbidopa or benserazide), with a more strong response often seen in the PSP-P subtype. Postural instability is unlikely to respond in PSP-P, although bradykinesia, stiffness, and tremor may be found in any phenotype of progressive supranuclear palsy. According to historical research, 20–30% of pathologically verified PSP patients and 20-40% of clinically diagnosed PSP patients responded favorably to levodopa alone or in combination with another dopaminergic drug (such as amantadine). These responses typically arise early in the disease's progression and last only a few months. Furthermore, levodopa therapies are only undertaken in patients with stiffness, bradykinesia, or impeded daily activities due to tremors.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

BRAVYL (fasudil): Woolsey Pharmaceutical/Asahi Kasei Pharma

AZP2006 (ezeprogind): AlzProtect

TPN-101/OBP-601 (censavudine): Transposon Therapeutics/Oncolys Biopharma

ASN90: Ferrer/Asceneuron

NIO752: Novartis

UCB0107 (bepranemab): UCB Biopharma

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Dynamics

The progressive supranuclear palsy market is anticipated to change in the coming years. The updated MDS diagnostic criteria for PSP broaden the disease's clinical spectrum by including disorders indicative of PSP as well as a variety of symptomatic PSP presentations. Moreover, advocacy and support organizations are dedicated to increasing awareness, providing resources, and assisting individuals and families impacted by PSP. In addition, increased research can help us understand progressive supranuclear palsy better, including its underlying mechanisms, risk factors, and potential therapy targets. Furthermore, better imaging and biofluid biomarker research will allow early and accurate diagnostic enrolment of relevant patients who are likely to demonstrate more clear favorable effects in clinical trials.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the progressive supranuclear palsy market. The scarcity of epidemiological data on disease phenotypes restricts research and clinical health interventions. The disease's diverse phenotype makes diagnosing subtypes of PSP difficult, resulting in diagnostic delays and poor treatment outcomes. Moreover, a probable concern is the failure of multiple drugs in clinical trials, including rasagiline, tideglusib, and davunetide. Furthermore, patients become wheelchair dependent due to frequent falls, which has a severe impact on a patient's quality of life and increases the carer's burden.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market CAGR 27.7 % Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Size in 2022 USD 8.3 Billion Key Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Companies Woolsey Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei Pharma, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Oncolys Biopharma, Ferrer, Asceneuron, UCB Biopharma, Novartis, and others Key Pipeline Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapies BRAVYL (fasudil), AZP2006 (ezeprogind), TPN-101/OBP-601 (censavudine), ASN90, NIO752, UCB0107 (bepranemab), and others

Scope of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Progressive Supranuclear Palsy current marketed and emerging therapies

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy current marketed and emerging therapies Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Key Insights 2. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report Introduction 3. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment and Management 7. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Marketed Drugs 10. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Analysis 12. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

