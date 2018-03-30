Progressive Water Treatment Completes Fifth Drinking Water System for Overseas Missions

"We're delighted to work with international contractors installing drinking water systems at religious missions throughout the world," said Marc Stevens, PWT's President. "They have learned to rely on us for on-time delivery and ongoing technical support."

In addition to the recent Colombia shipment, PWT has built and supplied a total of five drinking water treatment systems to local contractors for installation at Church missions in Peru, Argentina, San Salvador and the Philippines.

The systems have all been similar and typically consist of chlorine feed, softener, carbon filters, ultraviolet disinfection and sub-micron filtration. These components are designed to remove hardness and organics from the local aquifer and are based on an Church specification naming PWT as the only approved manufacturer.

"Progressive Water Treatment continues to fulfill our expectations. Seeing repeat customers like this network of international contractors reaffirms Progressive's culture of quality and service," stated Bill Charneski, President of the OriginClear Group™. "Marc Stevens and his team set the bar very high for companies we intend to acquire."

While OriginClear is pursuing acquisitions of additional profitable service companies, no assurance can be given that it will complete these acquisitions.

About OriginClear, Inc.

OriginClear is a leading provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology serving the rapidly growing $500 billion world market. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, OriginClear provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. To rapidly grow this segment of the business, we strategically acquire profitable and well-managed water treatment companies, which allow us to expand our global market presence and technical expertise. To enable a new era of clean and socially responsible water treatment solutions, we invented Electro Water Separation™, a breakthrough high-speed water cleanup technology using multi-stage electrolysis, that we license worldwide to water treatment equipment manufacturers. Water is our most valuable resource, and the mission of the "Family of OriginClear Companies" is to improve the quality of water and help return it to its original and clear condition. To learn more about OriginClear®, please visit our website at www.originclear.com.

