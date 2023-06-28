Progressive's 36 Discounts Leave the Competition Behind

News provided by

AutoInsurance.org

28 Jun, 2023, 09:23 ET

 TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent comprehensive guide to auto insurance discounts, AutoInsurance.org discovered that Progressive offers more discounts than anyone else. Farmers comes in at a close second.

There's more to discounts than the number of available options, though. The discount percentage and the ability to stack discounts are factors that matter just as much or more, depending on a person's situation.

Continue Reading

Auto Insurance Providers Ranked by Available Discounts

Customers may benefit from more discount options. Here are six major companies ranked from most to least discount options:

  • Progressive – 36
  • Farmers – 34
  • Geico – 32
  • Allstate – 29
  • 21st Century – 22
  • State Farm – 20

Insurance companies offer many discounts in common, but some providers offer unique discounts. AutoInsurance.org has published an exhaustive list of discounts available by company.

Types of Auto Insurance Discounts

Auto insurance discounts can be broken down into three categories.

Vehicle Discounts

Vehicle discounts are mostly safety feature-related. Not every company will offer a discount for each individual safety feature. Still, chances are high that a newer vehicle with excellent safety features will qualify for several safety discounts, including the following:

  • Automatic braking
  • Blindspot warning
  • Forward collision warning

Providers may also offer discounts for new cars, hybrid or electric vehicles, and farm vehicles.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized insurance expert with AutoInsurance.org, says, "Vehicle-related safety discounts can help offset the higher cost to insure newer cars."

Driver/Customer Discounts

A customer's driving history has a significant impact on rates, and a good driver discount can provide substantial savings. Most insurers offer a discount for bundling home and auto insurance and insuring multiple vehicles.

One driver-related discount that many are surprised to learn of is the good credit discount. Both Progressive and State Farm offer this way to save.

Personal Discounts

People in some lines of work are eligible for a discount. For example, nurses and other healthcare workers are qualified for savings with some insurance policies. Another popular discount that most insurers offer is for military service.

Other personal discounts include good student, further education, and recent graduate.

Check out AutoInsurance.org's complete analysis of auto insurance discounts here: Auto Insurance Discounts (2023).

SOURCE AutoInsurance.org

Also from this source

Your Car Insurance Should Cover Windshield Damage up to $1,000

Auto Insurance Customers With Poor Credit Pay up to 60% More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.