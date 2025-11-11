ProGro Bio Announces Launch of 2026 Rhizol Selling Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO today announced the launch of its Rhizol sales program for the 2026 planting season. Rhizol, the company's flagship microbial soil inoculant, is distributed nationally through ag distributors and retailers and is utilized across a broad range of row and specialty crops. Commercialized in 2023, Rhizol has continued to deliver consistent, positive outcomes in multi-year, large-scale field trials across the United States.

Rhizol is OMRI-certified organic and contains high concentrations of naturally occurring microbial isolates that enhance soil microbiome diversity, support nutrient availability, and promote resilience in stressed soils. Across multi-year, large-scale in-field trials representing thousands of acres, Rhizol has delivered statistically significant yield improvements generally ranging from 5% to 20%, depending on crop type, soil quality, biological condition, and crop system. In several regions, even higher yield gains have been produced. When properly applied, Rhizol has consistently demonstrated improvements in plant vigor and harvest performance across varied geographies.

Consistent, repeatable field performance is driving Rhizol's momentum going into 2026.

"The 2026 selling season represents an important step in expanding access to Rhizol's proven soil microbiome benefits as Rhizol continues to perform exceptionally well in real farming conditions," said Ray Hurt, Board Director at ProGro BIO. "Our powerful 35-strain microbial consortium is demonstrating consistent, measurable improvements in soil function and crop yield performance across diverse conditions. As distributors and retailers see these results first-hand, adoption continues to expand. We look forward to introducing Rhizol into additional regions this year."

As part of an updated commercialization strategy, ProGro BIO is simplifying its row-crop product lineup for 2026 to make grower selection and distributor stocking more streamlined. The 2026 offering will include targeted formulations for Cover Crop & General Legume, Corn, Cotton, Small Grains, Peanut, Turf & Hay, Potato, Ground Crops, and Rhizol Organic, in addition to continued availability of select specialty-crop formulations. Rhizol is available in a fully soluble dry formulation, as a microbial-infused seed treatment, and in an agricultural planter talc format. All of these product forms have exceptional shelf-life.

"Despite a challenging agricultural environment in 2025, Rhizol sales increased more than 300% year-over-year," said Blake Young, Chief Executive Officer of ProGro BIO. "The results speak to the Rhizol's performance and to strong customer retention. As we continue to streamline our product lineup and expand distribution, we expect to see repeat adoption and further acreage growth in 2026. Like last year, we will be offering early-order incentives beginning in December."

About ProGro BIO

ProGro BIO is an ag-microbial technology company dedicated to advancing regenerative farming through naturally derived biological products. Rhizol, the company's lead product, is a curated 35-strain microbial consortium developed through three plus decades of research and field testing. When effectively applied, Rhizol has been shown to increase crop yields, support plant and root development, enhance soil biodiversity, enable soils to enable soils to naturally mitigate certain soil-borne pathogens and parasitic nematodes, and improve drought tolerance. ProGro BIO remains committed to enabling sustainable, soil-first agricultural practices.

