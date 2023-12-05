ProGuard & Carketa Partner to Drive Better Inventory Management to U.S. Dealers

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carketa, the dealership Decision Intelligence System, today announced a partnership with ProGuard Warranty to bring Carketa's inventory management tools to ProGuard dealers.

As part of the partnership, ProGuard's dealer consultants across the U.S. will confer with dealers on their inventory challenges and how Carketa can help them unlock higher inventory turns to increase back-end profits.

"Now more than ever, customers are unwilling to sit through a lengthy buying experience at dealerships," said Dominic Limongelli, President of ProGuard Warranty. "Carketa offers real-time information that can expedite every aspect of the sales process and improve closing rates."

ProGuard serves thousands of dealers across the nation with fully insured vehicle protection products that dealers can use to increase penetration and profits. "At ProGuard we are always looking for ways for our dealer partners to improve efficiencies because satisfied customers are more likely to purchase our products. With Carketa's inventory management platform, dealers can turn inventory quickly and increase back-end revenue through the various incentive programs we offer," stated Limongelli.

"Partnering with an industry leader like ProGuard Warranty to bring better visibility and transparency into operations for dealers is another step toward Carketa's goal of helping dealers make better decisions in how they run their business," said Tim Hansen, CEO of Carketa. "More dealers will now understand where their process challenges are and can begin turning inventory faster and making more money."

For dealers interested in learning more about the partnership, visit get.carketa.com/proguard.

About Carketa
Carketa is the dealership Decision Intelligence System that helps automotive dealers turn inventory faster to maximize their profits. From acquisition to sale, we make every step easier for the entire team at the dealership. With live market data from more than 20 million vehicle listings plus customizable reconditioning and inspection templates, managing inventory has never been easier. Carketa was founded in 2018 & built by dealers looking for better reconditioning and inspection software to improve their own dealership.

About ProGuard
ProGuard Warranty is a national provider of new and pre-owned vehicle protection products sold exclusively through dealer partners. Offering trend-setting products, backed up with industry-leading customer service, ProGuard is committed to providing transparency, flexibility and accessibility to every business partner and their customers. The company is independently owned and operated by a family with seventy-plus years of experience in the automotive industry. It is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and all contracts are fully insured by A-rated insurance companies that A.M. Best considers to be excellent in financial strength. 

