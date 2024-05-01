ProGuard Warranty Partners with The Certified Agriculture Group to Address Lack of Extended Coverage for Farm and Ranch Trucks

AVOCA, Pa., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGuard Warranty announced today that they have formed a partnership with The Certified Agriculture Group to offer CADProtect, the first and only truck protection plan designed specifically for farmers and ranchers. This exclusive product, which is available only through Certified Agriculture Dealers, provides relief to buyers of vehicles registered for agricultural use which have traditionally been excluded from manufacturers' warranties and aftermarket protection plans.

CADProtect is the only protection plan available for the nearly one million trucks purchased for farms and ranches annually.

With the U.S. food and agriculture industries providing nearly 20% of the country's economic activity, the partnership serves to fill a void in a vital market segment. "Farmers and ranchers represent a significant buying force, purchasing over 930,000 trucks every year. They count on their vehicles to perform every single day but without access to protection products, their businesses are exposed to high repair costs and downtime that they cannot afford," said Dominic Limongelli, President of ProGuard Warranty. "We are always looking for opportunities to expand our reach so when they approached us, we leapt at the chance to support this key market."

As a consortium focused on the agricultural truck customer, The Certified Agricultural Group (TCAG) offers a vertically integrated suite of products to empower and support farmers and ranchers. "The missing piece of the puzzle was a truck protection plan, so we sought out the most trusted name in the industry to create one," said Patrick Driscoll, CEO. "ProGuard's reputation for transparency, customer service and claims payment made it a great fit for us. Like many farming operations, they are a third-generation, family-owned business so they share many of the same values as our customers. We felt an immediate synergy between the organizations and that comes through in the product."

Responsibilities were split between the organizations with ProGuard developing and administering CADProtect and TCAG providing training and marketing to dealers. Like all ProGuard products, CADProtect is sold exclusively through dealers – however these are Certified Agriculture Dealers. "Farmers and ranchers consider themselves agricultural buyers for everything they purchase, including trucks. They want to buy their vehicles from someone that understands their needs so to become a Certified Agriculture Dealer, you must undergo training on how to successfully sell and service the Ag market," said Limongelli. "Now that the product is live, we have cherry picked dealers within our nationwide network that would best serve this market and offered them an exclusive product that drives buyers to their doors."

ProGuard found the substance behind the program to be an additional selling point to attract this profitable and loyal customer base, which TCAG delivers through strong promotion and value-adds. Customers can use CADFi for ag-friendly finance terms that match the farm or ranch income cycle. and every qualifying vehicle comes with AgPack®, a free bundle of farm and ranch discounts and rebates work over $35,000. "Customers will seek out Certified Ag Dealers because they can get the coverage they need from someone who speaks their language and see a tangible ROI with every truck," stated Limongelli. "We can sleep well knowing farmers and ranchers who supply our food chain have the protection they need to keep their vehicles working."

