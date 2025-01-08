ProGuard Warranty Rebranding Reflects Business Evolution

Bold brand identity unveiled for Proguard Automotive, a vertical service provider of innovative products and solutions to the automotive industry.

AVOCA, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGuard Warranty announced today that as of January 7th the company has become Proguard Automotive to better encompass their expanded role in the automotive industry. The independent company, which has been owned and operated by the same family since inception, determined the rebrand was an important step as they have increased their products and services to support vehicle sales, service and maintenance.

Proguard Automotive Dealer Consultant

"Our new brand marks an exciting chapter for Proguard. It's not just about a new name or logo; it's a symbol of the growth we've experienced and our vision for the future. We started out exclusively selling vehicle protection plans but as the product line and service offering grew, we recognized that the name was limiting us," said Dominic Limongelli, President. "In addition, having 'warranty' in the name had become a liability, especially as we expanded across the country. We have earned a strong reputation for excellent customer service and claims resolution but in new markets we didn't have our brand reputation to protect us from being associated with bad industry actors. Since what we sell is actually a protection plan and not a warranty, it made absolute sense to remove the hurdle."

Turning Market Conditions into Opportunities

Limongelli, a third-generation family member who has spent his entire career in the automotive space, has led the company to an industry leader known for delivering on their word to the thousands of dealers they partner with. "Over the years we've learned that change is the one constant and are always adapting to whatever is thrown at us, while remaining true to our values. A great example is the after-effects of the pandemic shutdown of auto production which led to a large influx of older, higher mileage vehicles into dealerships. This caused a major increase in claim frequency and severity, putting extreme pressure on plan providers to pay claims. While other companies incorporated tactics to avoid payment, we continued to pay every legitimate claim because maintaining our reputation for excellent claims resolution is crucial for the dealer to protect their reputation with customers."

While competitors lost customers in droves, Proguard maintained high dealer retention rates and used the large claim volume to their advantage. "Being Ahead of the Unexpected™ is our guiding vision, which we achieve by studying trends and proactively developing unique solutions to help our dealer partners adapt and succeed," stated Tyler Todd, Vice President of Sales. "Vehicle protection products will always be our core offering, but our goal is to become a valued resource to help improve profitability across all aspects of our customer's operation."

Innovative Solutions Increase Revenue and Reduce Costs

To fill gaps in the market, recent product developments include the iQ Tech OEM smart technology package and CADProtect, the first and only agricultural truck protection plan. The Proguard Miles™ incentive program allows dealers to accrue and redeem points on a vast catalog of items to reduce operational expenses, while their proprietary Vehicle Component Failure Ranking tool identifies the most problematic parts by make and model and is shared with dealers to avoid at auction or trade-in. To help independent and dealer-owned repair facilities combat market conditions, the Proguard Select Vehicle Repair Network offers one call claims, guaranteed labor rates and sourcing of hard-to-find parts.

Celebrating the Past While Pointing to the Future

Proguard Automotive serves as the umbrella entity, allowing the company to diversify and expand within an ever-evolving industry. "Our new logo conveys a progressive, modern, and energetic company while paying homage to where we have come from," said Limongelli. "As part of our brand launch, we have a new website (proguardautomotive.com) to educate consumers and increase transparency in the buying process. We understand the value dealers provide their customers and will continue to offer our products exclusively through our trusted dealer partners and the core values that have driven us from the beginning will remain in place. Whether it's through Dealer Consultants who work exclusively for Proguard to ensure consistent pricing and undivided product loyalty, ASE certified claim adjustors who find ways to resolve even the toughest claim or our live, U.S.-based service team that ensures customers get what they need quickly — we remain committed to delivering the best customer experience in the industry."

About Proguard Automotive

Proguard Automotive is a vertical service provider for the sales, service and maintenance sectors of the automotive industry. With over 70 years of experience, the company offers innovative products and solutions that can be adapted to meet the individual needs of our customers. Our quality products, which are sold exclusively through dealer partners, are backed by industry-leading service that protects dealers and their customers. Our goal is to deliver on our word every time, which we achieve through transparency, accessibility and flexibility.

Media Contact:

Brian Blight, CMO, 570-414-0431, ext. 147, [email protected]

SOURCE Proguard Automotive